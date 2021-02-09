Big Little Lies actor Shailene Woodley is never afraid to speak her mind, but when it comes to her personal life, she tends to keep things on the DL. And though fans were shook when news of her reported engagement to football star Aaron Rodgers emerged in February 2021, the reports aren't that wild when you consider the rest of Shailene Woodley's relationship history. From a Hawaiian musician to an Aussie rugby star, Woodley's rumored past lovers are all over the place and all kept totally under wraps.

She may not often speak about the people she dates, but Woodley has gotten candid about her views on relationships in general. In April 2020, the actor even opened up to the New York Times about her experience with open relationships. "Listen, I'm someone who has experienced both an open relationship and a deeply monogamous relationship in my life," she said, "and I think we're in a day and age where there should be no rules except for the ones designed by two people in a partnership — or three people, whatever floats your boat!" Fans may never know all the deets about Woodley's former flames, but here's what I do know about her secretive romantic past.

Aaron Rodgers, 2021 Stacy Revere/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Though it's still not clear when the two became an item (or if they even are an item), E! News reported in February 2021 that Woodley is dating Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. "They have kept things private and low key," a source reportedly claimed to the publication. People confirmed the news the same day, reporting that multiple sources claim the relationship is "casual." But then, just a few days later, Rodgers seemingly let it slip that he and Woodley are engaged during his 2020 MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors. During his speech, he told fans he is engaged and thanked his fiancée, and though he didn't name the mystery bride-to-be, fans have a sneaking suspicion that fiancée is Woodley. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for both Woodley and Rodgers to clarify but did not receive a response.)