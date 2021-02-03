New couple alert! According to E! News, Big Little Lies and Divergent star Shailene Woodley is reportedly dating Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback. "They have kept things private and low key," a source reportedly claimed to the publication on Feb. 3. People confirmed the news the same day, reporting that multiple sources claim the relationship is "casual."

The duo is reportedly long-distance, with Rodgers living in Green Bay, Wisconsin while he "focused on his season," E! reports, though his bid for the Super Bowl ended on Jan. 24 when the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Woodley has been living in Montreal while filming her new movie Misanthrope, according to Canada Live.

But the distance apparently isn't an obstacle. "They have seen each other and been in touch," E!'s source reportedly claimed. "They continue to talk and see each other when they can. They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other."

Although Woodley and Rodgers haven't yet been photographed together and don't follow each other on Instagram, the football player did hint at his flourishing love life in a September 2020 interview on The Pat McAfee Show. "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable," he said. "That's why I'm having so much fun and it starts with love. And then surrounding yourself with people that you really enjoy."

In April 2020, Woodley revealed she had split from Ben Volavola, the rugby player she was first linked to in 2017. “I realized I was still at an age where I wasn’t able to fully commit," she told Bustle. "I couldn’t be available to him in the way that I wanted to be. I didn’t fully love myself.”

Rodgers previously dated IndyCar driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020 and actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. His brother, Jordan Rodgers, is engaged to former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher.

Hopefully, Woodley and Rodgers will share more about their rumored relationship soon — because I bet they're completely adorable together.