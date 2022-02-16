Looks like there won’t be a wedding, after all. Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly broke up after almost two years together and a sweet summertime proposal. Apparently, busy schedules got the best of this duo with multiple sources citing the fact that they “haven’t been spending any time together” as one of the reasons behind the split.

A source explained the breakup to Us Weekly, “Shailene has been super busy with work,” whereas Rodgers’ main focus is his football career. It was a stark contrast from quarantine when they could center all (or most) of their attention on each other and their relationship. The source added, “Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble.”

According to InTouch, sources believed that Rodgers was “neglect[ing” their romantic relationship. “While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” a source claimed. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”

It sounds like their demanding careers revealed some serious cracks in their connection — ones that couldn’t be resolved. “Friends of Shailene didn’t believe Aaron is the best match for her,” another Us source said. (Yikes.)

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Though their relationship reportedly did not end in the way they expected, a source told People that they’re taking the breakup in stride. "It was an amicable split; it just wasn't working," they explained. "They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount.”

In other words, the duo is reportedly planning on staying friends despite their new relationship status. “They will remain friendly; there's no bad blood and no drama. It just didn't work out for them,” the insider continued.

All things considered, that doesn’t sound like too sad of an ending for Woodley and Rodgers. Still, it’s definitely not what they imagined when they started their whirlwind romance. Here’s hoping that they both recover from this reported breakup soon.