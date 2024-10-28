Is this the end of Chef Gabriel? Lucas Bravo, the actor who plays Gabriel in Emily In Paris, expressed doubts about the show’s future in an Oct. 24 interview with the French outlet Le Figaro. Though Netflix confirmed the series had been renewed for a fifth season, Bravo seemed less sure about his own role moving forward. Specifically, Bravo had concerns about the trajectory of Emily and Gabriel’s love story, which he called “a bit archaic.”

“Life is short. It takes five months to shoot this series. Do I want to sacrifice them by telling something that does not stimulate me?” Bravo told Le Figaro, translated by Us Weekly. “I do not want to be a part of a cog that does not tend to take the intelligence of viewers into consideration.”

Bravo did not like how the “last season” of the show relied on the “1990s idea that lovers pull apart, kiss, [and] pull apart again.” According to Bravo, this concept didn’t work as well for the “new generation” watching the show. “Everything is based on a lack of communication. It’s a bit archaic,” he continued.

Bravo is starring in the French film Libre, and his latest project seems to have shaped his opinion on the Netflix show. “I don’t really have any freedom,” he said. “And as people are starting to give it to me elsewhere, I am getting a taste for it.”

Still, Bravo said he considered Emily In Paris “good entertainment” and “an escape” for its audience.

Bravo has previously expressed doubts about Gabriel’s character in Season 4. “Reading the script this last season, it was like, ‘Ah, I don’t really like what is becoming and where this storyline is going,’” he told a SheKnows reporter in September. “I don’t understand him anymore.”

“You know, at the end of the day, I’m just an actor and I’m here to say my lines. But yeah, it’s kind of weird,” he added at the time. “I don’t think he’s the villain, but he definitely has trouble understanding the dynamics and he naively thinks he’s the victim but he needs to own up to his mistakes and man up a bit.”