The Emily In Paris Season 5 Announcement Teases Major Setting Change

Emily in Paris may be in need of a title change. At the end of Season 4, Emily made an impulsive move to Rome to pursue her new romance with Marcello. And it sounds like that location change will last a while, as Netflix teased in its Season 5 renewal.

Just a few days after the second part of Season 4 aired, Netflix picked up Emily in Paris for another season. “There's no place like Rome. Emily in Paris is coming back for SEASON 5,” the streamer posted, along with photos of Lily Collins holding up an espresso cup with the number 5 printed on the bottom.

The announcement seems to confirm the upcoming season will take place in Rome, a setting change that was hinted at in Season 4’s cliffhanger ending. In the finale episode, Emily’s boss Sylvie approved her transfer to Italy to focus on managing Marcello’s family business. But of course, the move was more than just work-related, as Emily finally started to get serious about a romance with Marcello after noticing Gabriel growing close with her conniving mentee Genevieve. However, Emily doesn’t realize Gabriel isn’t as into Genevieve as she thinks, and when Mindy told the chef that Emily had fled to Italy, his immediate response was to ask where exactly she was.

Clearly, Gabriel is planning to chase after his ex in this upcoming season — so it looks like Emily in Paris fans are in for yet another love triangle, but with an Italian twist.

A New City Means Lots Of New Faces

Netflix hasn’t made any casting announcements for Season 5 yet, but it’s likely that the Rome-set season will introduce several new characters. Obviously, Marcello will return to keep making Emily swoon, and that also means his family and friends that were introduced at the end of Season 4 will also likely be playing larger roles in the new season.

The Roman Holiday Is Still A Ways Away

While a Season 5 premiere date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it will almost certainly fall around the end of 2025, in keeping with the consistent Emily in Paris release schedule.