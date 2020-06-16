Just a week after she addressed his controversial stance on the Black Lives Matter movement, the latest update on Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s relationship hints that there may be some trouble in paradise. "For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," Kufrin revealed on the June 16 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast she co-hosts with Rachel Lindsay. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."

In the same episode, Kufrin also apologized to her co-host for how she handled their candid discussion regarding Yrigoyen's Instagram post in support of the American police force on June 9. "I fell short because this conversation truly deserved my complete undivided attention. It deserved much more care and thoughtfulness on my end and you delivered all of that and more and I did not," Kufrin told Lindsay. "When we recorded the podcast, it was also 18 hours after Garrett's social media post. I was dealing with trying to first wrap around my head that and also dealing with discord within my relationship and what it was causing between my family. In that moment, it felt like the reservoir in my brain had reached a maximum and as a human being, I couldn't process everything at once. I don't want this to be an excuse to justify my behavior but rather to give some context."

In the episode in question, Kufrin stated that, while she doesn't agree with his post, she believes her fiancé is a good person. “Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted… I don’t align with and I don’t agree with,” she said. “I don’t think he meant it in a malicious way, I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment. … I’m trying to get him to see the bigger picture.” She continued by explaining that Yrigoyen's “buddy’s partner got shot in the back of the head during one of these riots, so he wanted to stand by the cops too.”

But Lindsay wasn't here for her co-host's defense of her fiancé. “I don’t understand why people are just now getting it,” Lindsay responded after Kufrin said that she didn't believe Yrigoyen was trying to be malicious. “We’ve f*cking been going through this sh*t. I don’t understand why you say, ‘It wasn’t malicious’ or ‘I’m just now understanding things.’ You have to admit that you made a choice to not see it… What Garrett posted totally contradicts the movement that we’re trying to push forward. And to see so many people ‘like’ it… the thinking that Garrett has is a bigger problem.”

The entire conversation took place in response to a black box featuring a blue line Yrigoyen posted to his Instagram page on June 4. He wrote in the caption:

I’ve been pretty tore up the past week about everything going on. I’ve listened, learned, helped, supported, and grown. With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn’t sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well. It’s important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them. The Thin Blue Line represents each officer protecting protestors, properties, and businesses while being threatened, attacked, shot, shot at, hit with vehicles, and other forms of brutality. There have been over 300 injured, shot, or killed in just one week. They are suffering the consequences over an act they didn’t commit. They continue to put in overtime away from their families, stay silent while being threatened, hated, and assaulted. We can’t judge an entire group of people by the actions of a few. We can’t judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can’t judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones. Remember when they put on the badge they’re still humans, with raw emotion, the more brutality they face the more on edge they become, they make mistakes, they have compassion, and no matter how terrible they are treated or whatever negative is said to them, they still show up for us when we need them! Remember these men and women who hold this Thin Blue Line; strangers, friends, family, neighbors, or your enemies. They will always be out there protecting us, no matter what!#thinblueline#antiracism#antibrutality

The post is still currently featured on his page, despite backlash.