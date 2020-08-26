There's a reason why fans still don't know whether Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are dating: She doesn't want fans to know. The Pretty Little Liars alum isn't one to open up about her love life, which is why Ashley Benson's relationship history is more than a little confusing. As she explained to People in August 2018, she considers that part of her life off-limits. "I think it's the best way in any relationship," she said. "I've always been very private about them, and I think it's just better." In fact, though Benson has had several rumored relationships over the past decade, she's only ever gone public with two of those romances.

The actor's longest relationship was with Ryan Good, the creative director of Justin Bieber's clothing line, Drew House. She and Good dated off and on for nearly six years before Benson started seeing model Cara Delevingne, whom she went on to date for nearly two years. Though Good and Delevingne were her two most high-profile partners, Benson reportedly romanced a few other people in between, including her Pretty Little Liars on-screen love interest and her Spring Breakers co-star. Here's everything I know about Benson's rumored relationships over the years.

Justin "JJ" Thorne, 2010 Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images Before landing her breakout role on Pretty Little Liars, Benson reportedly dated Justin "JJ" Thorne, a member of the boy band One Call. She even made a cameo as Thorne's love interest in the band's "Blacklight" music video, though little else is known about when their reported relationship began or ended. (Elite Daily reached out to Thorne, as well as a rep for Benson, about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Ryan Good, 2011-2017 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Benson first started dating Justin Bieber's former "swagger coach" Ryan Good in early 2011, according to Benson's March 2012 interview with Teen Vogue, which referred to Good as her boyfriend of "over a year." The two reportedly split later on in the year, though Benson didn't confirm the breakup until a March 2013 interview with Seventeen. "Anytime you go through a breakup, it's rough," she said. "Ryan and I are still close, but I'm too young to be in a serious relationship. Work is my boyfriend." In December 2013, the exes were reportedly spotted "kissing each other all night" at Benson's 24th birthday party, according to a source for Us Weekly. A month later, Benson told Cosmopolitan they'd only taken a break because "it was so hard," adding, "Ryan is one of the strongest people I've met, so grounded and such a positive influence on people." However, the couple reportedly broke up once again in December 2014, according to sources for Us Weekly. The two continued to date on and off for the next few years, though it's unclear when they split for good. The last time they were spotted together was at a New York Rangers game in November 2017, per the Daily Mail.

Chord Overstreet, 2012 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Benson was first linked to Glee's Chord Overstreet in July 2012 after they were reportedly spotted looking cozy at Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood, California. Soon after, the two attended the 2012 Teen Choice Awards together, seemingly confirming their relationship, but little was heard about the maybe-couple after that. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Benson and Overstreet about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

James Franco, 2012 Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images After starring alongside each other in Spring Breakers, Benson was reportedly seen holding hands with James Franco at a haunted hayride event in October 2012, according to Page Six. "They have been seeing each other for a little over a month, but things are going well," a source reportedly claimed. An insider for E! News reportedly confirmed the relationship as well. However, Franco shut down dating rumors soon after in a blog post for Huffington Post. In March 2013, the co-stars looked flirty at the Spring Breakers premiere, but nothing more was heard about the maybe-couple after that. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Benson and Franco about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

Tyler Blackburn, 2013 Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images Dating rumors about Benson and her PLL on-screen love interest, Tyler Blackburn, began in April 2013 after they were reportedly looking couple-y at Coachella. In July 2013, Us Weekly claimed "multiple sources" confirmed the co-stars were dating IRL. "He makes me laugh," Benson reportedly said of Blackburn during an interview with Us. "I have such a crush!" How long the two were romantically involved — or if they even were involved — is still unclear, despite their many sweet IG posts together. During a June 2019 interview with Playboy, Blackburn said he and Benson "never officially dated," but things were definitely complicated. "In navigating our relationship — as co-workers but also as friends — sometimes the lines blurred a little," he said. "We had periods when we felt more for each other, but ultimately we're good buds. For the most part, those [dating] rumors made us laugh. But then sometimes we'd be like, 'Did someone see us hugging the other night?' She was a huge part of a huge change in my life, so I'll always hold her dear." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Benson and Blackburn about their rumored relationship but didn't hear back in time for publication.)