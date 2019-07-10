When it comes to new celebrity relationships, breakups, engagements, and even marriages, the rumor mill never really stops turning — there's always another couple to fangirl over. Most recently, a rumor that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are engaged has started spreading like wildfire, just a few short months after they posted about each other on Instagram for the first time. And of course, their fans are 150% living for it. These tweets about the Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson engagement rumors are so on point, their 'shippers nodding along in agreement to each one.

Speculation that Delevingne and Benson are engaged began when they were both photographed with rings on those fingers during their trip to Saint Tropez on Monday, July 8, PEOPLE reported. So, of course Twitter users went into a frenzy at the slightest possibility that these two kick*ss women have taken the next step in their relationship. Though it is just a rumor at the moment, even if it is true, chances are neither Delevingne nor Benson will confirm anything for some time, considering it took them almost a year to make their relationship public. Elite Daily reached out to both Benson and Delevingne's teams for comment on their rumored engagement, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

For those of you who are incredibly confused and not even sure when these two became an item, fret not, I've got you covered. The rumor mill first started turning about Benson and Delevingne's possible relationship in May 2018, when they were spotted holding hands leaving a bowling alley in New York on May 18. The day after, they were reportedly seen making out at an SNL taping. During the weeks after, Benson and Delevingne started popping up all over social media together, but their appearances seemed platonic.

After a few more Delevingne and Benson sightings in New York and Los Angeles, things started heating up in August. Benson posted a bomb selfie on Insta wearing a necklace with the letters "C" and "A" on it. Hello! Cara and Ashley! Shortly after, the two were photographed making out at Heathrow Airport in London, The Daily Mail reported. Over the next few months, Benson and Delevingne continued to be seen out in public together, began commenting on each other's posts, vacationed together, and shut down homophobic comments on Insta. Basically, all the signs were there, people!

On June 14, 2019, Delevingne finally confirmed their relationship with a steamy video of she and Benson kissing from Her Smell, an indie film they co-starred in that was released in April 2019. She captioned the video, "#PRIDE 🌈❤️😍🌈❤️😍 @ashleybenson," and Benson commented three hearts. Which brings us back to present day, where rumors are swirling all over the place that Delevingne and Benson may be engaged. Knowing these two, only time will tell, but for now, these tweets are everything.

