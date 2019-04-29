They're happy, they're in love, and they're not afraid to stick up for themselves: Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne's responses to a homophobic Instagram comment literally could not be more perfect if they tried. The homophobic comment, along with Delevingne and Benson's responses, were captured by Comments By Celebs on Apr. 29, and they're definitely worth the read.

It all started on a private account called @rashleyyyp. Considering the fact that the icon for the private account seems to be a black and white image of Benson flirting with some dude, it's definitely some sort of creepy "fan" account for her (fan is in quotes because obviously any true fan wouldn't disrespect her like this).

The creepy account reportedly posted a strange video along with an even stranger caption, tagging both Delevingne and Benson. "You can see @caradelevingne tying up and slapping a woman… The video is from last week," the user wrote in the caption. "EVERY week there is something disrespectful towards @ashleybenson . I’m so glad Ashley is not around Cara anymore. @caradeleprivate is always so disrespectful. Ashley deserves better!"

Another one of the users 10 followers chimed in with another homophobic take on the comments section. "Ashley I know you are here," they wrote. "I’m serious you need to stay away from that devil and never go back I’m sure many strong handsome religious man would take you back in a heartbeat. You are not like this you aren’t gay you love men and you need one."

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, Benson and Delevingne didn't hesitate when it came to clapping back at these rude AF homophobes. First, Benson took a swing at the person who tried to dispute her sexuality. She kept it pretty simple and to the point. "You need to mind your own business," she wrote to the commenter. "Stop making things up."

Delevingne decided to take a little more of an aggressive approach against both of the trolls. "You are f***ing disgusting! If you have problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead of pathetically hating through Instagram," she wrote. "I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have for too much time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn’t involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy."

Sarah Morris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amen, sister.

Comments by Celebs captured the entire exchange for you to check out here:

For those of you who haven't necessarily been keeping up with Benson and Delevingne's relationship, let me give you a little backstory.

The two were first photographed together leaving a Lauryn Hill concert together in NYC in May 2018. Obviously, leaving a concert together doesn't really mean anything, but people started getting more convinced they were an item when Benson posted a selfie with Delevingne just two days after the concert.

Since then, the two still haven't spoken publicly about their relationship or even made any formal red carpet appearances together, but many fans have spotted them out and about together packing on the PDA.

TBH, this response to the trolls still doesn't totally confirm their relationship status, but it does give us a hint that the two very well might actually be a couple. And not just any couple. Based on Delevingne's Instagram comment, they very well might feel "true love" for one another.

Yay, for these two!