Ashley Benson and her rumored boyfriend G-Eazy might have just cemented their relationship status... with a song. After months of sightings that subtly hint Benson and G-Eazy are romantically involved, the pair released a duet that is flirty, to say the least. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Benson's rep for comment on the dating rumors, but did not hear back.) G-Eazy and Ashley Benson's "All The Things You’re Searching For" lyrics say a lot since they've yet to publicly comment on their relationship.

Back in January 2020, Benson and G-Eazy turned heads when they started posting hearts in the comments section of each other's Instagram posts. In April, the creative pair collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," furthering the speculation there was something going on between them. Weeks later, People reported that Benson and her longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne broke up in early April.

Since then, Benson and G-Eazy have been spotted grocery shopping, driving around Los Angeles together, and even packing on the PDA during one outing.

Hours ahead of the release of G-Eazy's new album Everything’s Strange Here on June 26, he revealed in an Instagram post that Benson was featured on his track "All The Things You’re Searching For." The two seemingly celebrated the release of the album by taking a hand-in-hand hike on Thursday night, and now that the song is here, the lyrics are very telling.

Intro: Ashley Benson & G-Eazy

Um, okay, great

So let's move on from that

Um, okay, great

We gotta play it one more time

Verse 1:

If there's a quick fix, lemme know where I could buy it at

Where you been my whole life?

The f*ck have you been hidin' at?

Hundred dollar bills rolled up, she go get high with that

Tiny bag of blow, a lot of trouble packed inside of that

Think about the moment I decided I loved you

I got nowhere to run to, uh

And it's too late, we can't undo

I feel like you're the one, there's only one you

I down a glass of water, crush a pill in it, uh

This life is crazy, they say, "Deal with it"

I been in my head and I'm still in it

So dark, you probably could develop film in it

Uh, and that means pitch black

The best sex I ever had, I can't forget that

If I go a day without you, then I'll miss that

I'll lose my mind before I lose you, I can't risk that

Jemal Countess/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images

Chorus: G-Eazy, Kossisko, & Ashley Benson

If you choose to go open up this door

You'll find yourself with more than you bargained for

Win, lose, draw, you can't even up your score

I hope you find all the things you're searchin' for

Verse 2:

Ayy, we both left broken and bruised

Now I just feel displaced and used

But don't get shit confused

Mixed up from all the drugs we both use

You left me for dead

Runnin' back the last words that you said

Old texts left on read

I still can't get you outta my head

I don't wanna talk, it's gettin' me down

I try to sleep it off, but I'm still comin' down

Lingerin' pain is comin' back around

F*ck the bullsh*t, I just want you right now

Chorus:

If you choose to go open up this door

You'll find yourself with more than you bargained for

Win, lose, draw, you can't even up your score

I hope you find all the things you're searchin' for

Bridge:

If you choose to go open up this door

You'll find yourself with more than you bargained for

Win, lose, draw, you can't even up your score

I hope you find all the things you're searchin' for

If you choose to go open up this door

You'll find yourself with more than you bargained for

Win, lose, draw, you can't even up your score

I hope you find all the things you're searchin' for

Outro:

F*ck her

Um, okay, great

So let's move on from that

We gotta play it one more time