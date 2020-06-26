G-Eazy & Ashley Benson's "All The Things You’re Searching For" Lyrics Are A Lot
Ashley Benson and her rumored boyfriend G-Eazy might have just cemented their relationship status... with a song. After months of sightings that subtly hint Benson and G-Eazy are romantically involved, the pair released a duet that is flirty, to say the least. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Benson's rep for comment on the dating rumors, but did not hear back.) G-Eazy and Ashley Benson's "All The Things You’re Searching For" lyrics say a lot since they've yet to publicly comment on their relationship.
Back in January 2020, Benson and G-Eazy turned heads when they started posting hearts in the comments section of each other's Instagram posts. In April, the creative pair collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's "Creep," furthering the speculation there was something going on between them. Weeks later, People reported that Benson and her longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne broke up in early April.
Since then, Benson and G-Eazy have been spotted grocery shopping, driving around Los Angeles together, and even packing on the PDA during one outing.
Hours ahead of the release of G-Eazy's new album Everything’s Strange Here on June 26, he revealed in an Instagram post that Benson was featured on his track "All The Things You’re Searching For." The two seemingly celebrated the release of the album by taking a hand-in-hand hike on Thursday night, and now that the song is here, the lyrics are very telling.
Listen to the tune below and then scroll down to read all of the steamy lyrics.
Intro: Ashley Benson & G-Eazy
Um, okay, great
So let's move on from that
Um, okay, great
We gotta play it one more time
Verse 1:
If there's a quick fix, lemme know where I could buy it at
Where you been my whole life?
The f*ck have you been hidin' at?
Hundred dollar bills rolled up, she go get high with that
Tiny bag of blow, a lot of trouble packed inside of that
Think about the moment I decided I loved you
I got nowhere to run to, uh
And it's too late, we can't undo
I feel like you're the one, there's only one you
I down a glass of water, crush a pill in it, uh
This life is crazy, they say, "Deal with it"
I been in my head and I'm still in it
So dark, you probably could develop film in it
Uh, and that means pitch black
The best sex I ever had, I can't forget that
If I go a day without you, then I'll miss that
I'll lose my mind before I lose you, I can't risk that
Chorus: G-Eazy, Kossisko, & Ashley Benson
If you choose to go open up this door
You'll find yourself with more than you bargained for
Win, lose, draw, you can't even up your score
I hope you find all the things you're searchin' for
Verse 2:
Ayy, we both left broken and bruised
Now I just feel displaced and used
But don't get shit confused
Mixed up from all the drugs we both use
You left me for dead
Runnin' back the last words that you said
Old texts left on read
I still can't get you outta my head
I don't wanna talk, it's gettin' me down
I try to sleep it off, but I'm still comin' down
Lingerin' pain is comin' back around
F*ck the bullsh*t, I just want you right now
Chorus:
If you choose to go open up this door
You'll find yourself with more than you bargained for
Win, lose, draw, you can't even up your score
I hope you find all the things you're searchin' for
Bridge:
If you choose to go open up this door
You'll find yourself with more than you bargained for
Win, lose, draw, you can't even up your score
I hope you find all the things you're searchin' for
If you choose to go open up this door
You'll find yourself with more than you bargained for
Win, lose, draw, you can't even up your score
I hope you find all the things you're searchin' for
Outro:
F*ck her
Um, okay, great
So let's move on from that
We gotta play it one more time