While Valentine's Day is reserved for baes, Galentine's Day is reserved for celebrating your number one squad. Your best friends are always right by your side whenever life throws unexpected curveballs your way. They're also there to celebrate the good times, like Galentine's Day. The unofficial holiday is a prime time to plan something special with your sweethearts, such as a secret Cupid gift exchange or a simple living room picnic. These Galentine's Day ideas to do at home with your roommates are sure to bring on lots of smiles, new memories, and great pics to mark this special occasion.

This year, Galentine's Day calls for a fun night at home celebrating with just your roomies. As of Jan. 20, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that staying in with the people you live with for holidays and celebrations can help prevent the potential spread and/or contraction of the coronavirus. Since you were already planning on making Galentine's Day about your roomies, all you need is a great plan to enjoy right at home.

Perhaps you started a Galentine's Day karaoke tradition when everyone moved in together. Keep that going strong by singing your go-to karaoke jams in your living room. You could even add trending TikTok songs to the mix and choreograph your own TikTok. It's easy to find Valentine's Day TikTok inspiration from #SwiftTok videos on your "For You" page. Whether you and your roomies channel your best Taylor Swift outfits or another favorite celeb, you're sure to capture some pretty great content for the 'gram.

Planning a Galentine's Day date with your favorite people will be a fun activity in itself. All you need to do is decide which of these at-home Galentine's Day ideas you're crushing on the most.

1. Throw A Bubbles With The Babes Party Andriy Onufriyenko/Moment/Getty Images Picking a really unique theme is key to making your at-home plan an Insta-worthy event. If you decide on a bubble theme, you can include champagne cocktails (if you're 21 or up), plenty of bubbles with wands, and a bubbly foot bath for pampering. You can even create an Instagram photo backdrop with a balloon wall.

2. Have A 'To All The Boys' Marathon And Baking Party If you're a big fan of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before series, you're probably super excited about the final film, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, which arrives on Netflix on Feb. 12, 2021. To celebrate the occasion with your roomies, rewatch the first two films before watching the new one. Make it a baking party as well by recreating some of Lara Jean's favorite recipes, like her cherry turnovers.

3. Try Some New TikTok Trends Trying new TikTok trends is such a fun thing to do with your roomies. Make some Tie-dye loungewear sets to cozy up in for Galentine's Day pics, and learn the choreography to some of the latest TikTok dance trends. Once you're done filming, sing your favorite TikTok songs like Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" for living room karaoke.

4. Enjoy A Secret Cupid Gift Exchange Start a new tradition with a secret Cupid gift exchange. Give your roommates sweet cards and treats for Galentine's Day. You can either plan to make homemade gifts or put a spending limit on the activity.

5. Plan A Living Room Picnic DianaHirsch/E+/Getty Images Bring your favorite restaurant right into your living room by ordering some takeout, and decorate your space for a carpet picnic. Hang up string lights, lay out a cute blanket, and come up with a signature cocktail fit for the occasion. Enjoy this Insta-worthy setup while watching your fave rom-coms.

6. Put Together A Taylor Swift-Themed Bash Make your Galentine's Day date Taylor Swift-themed and have each of your roommates dress up as a different Swift album. Now that folklore and evermore are out, there are so many gems to choose from. Spend the day dancing to your favorite Swift jams and watching one of her many concert films.

7. Have A Wine And Nail Art Night A wine and paint night is always a go-to, but instead of canvases, paint your nails. Find some cute nail art designs to serve as your inspiration. Don't forget to grab face masks and shake up glittery mocktails to complete the mood.

8. DIY Valentines Together Get your craft on with a little DIY fun. Consider gifting your roomies cute tees you can all bleach-dye together. Or, make pink foam mirrors you can hang up in your apartment.