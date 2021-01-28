Your coziest nights with bae are spent at home. You love snuggling up on your couch, putting on your favorite TV shows, and chatting about your days together. In fact, you're already planning to spend Valentine's Day at home and celebrate over dinner, drinks, and more cuddling. But, you also want this day to feel a bit more special, which is why you need these Valentine's Day at home ideas that are endlessly sweet.

Typically, you and your SO might go to a restaurant and sit at a table with tons of candles on Feb. 14. You may plan a fun activity such as getting tickets to a comedy show or going ice skating to make this day stand out. Of course, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you and your quarantine buddy will be celebrating right at home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that staying home and enjoying experiences virtually is the best way to potentially prevent yourself and others from spreading and/or catching the coronavirus.

Luckily, you can still have an amazing night at home, as long as you and your SO get creative. These Valentine's Day ideas will show you how to create a date you and your partner will never forget.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Watch A Romantic Movie Under String Lights Star String Lights $7 | Etsy See on Etsy Making pillow forts will never get old, and enjoying one under starry string lights is even better. So, create a fort with your partner in your living room using couch cushions, fluffy pillows, and blankets. Complete your fort with star-shaped string lights ($7, Etsy) to make you and your partner feel as though you're relaxing under a starry night sky. Then, set up your laptop to stream a romantic movie you haven't seen yet.

2. Paint Pictures For Each Other If you and your SO are up for an art project, set up a couple of easels in your kitchen or living room with canvases, paint sets, and a variety of brushes. Spend time painting pictures for each other of just about anything you want. Or, if you'd like some painting inspo, follow along with a Bob Ross class on YouTube.

3. Pamper Yourselves While Wearing Bathrobes REPAIR. Healing Whipped Body Butter $28 See on Agrestal Beauty If you and your partner enjoy using self-care products, you should spend Valentine's Day in luxe bathrobes while pampering yourselves. This whipped body butter ($28, Agrestal Beauty) will certainly add to a spa-like experience.

4. Create A Home Bistro And Take Pics Create your own bistro right at home. You and bae can decorate your table with a checkered tablecloth, soy candles, and fancy cutlery. Put on chic attire to make it feel like you're out on the town, and be sure to snap some pictures.

5. Have A Virtual Game Night With Another Couple We're Not Really Strangers Card Game $30 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Your couple friends are also probably trying to think of what to do on Valentine's Day at home. So, team up with them for a virtual night of games, giggles, and good vibes. Invite them to join you on FaceTime or Zoom. Catch up on life before diving into virtual games like We're Not Really Strangers Card Game ($30, Urban Outfitters).

6. Write Down Your Dreams For The Future You and your SO might talk about the future a lot. You may have done the dream trend on TikTok, too, to see if your dreams for the future align. Now, it's time to manifest them by grabbing a jar and some slips of paper, and writing each dream down. You can add or draw pictures, too, if you really want to get specific about the type of house or car you hope to have. Check back in on the jar next Valentine's Day to see how your dreams are playing out.