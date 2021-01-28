Nothing can stop you and your partner from having the most romantic Valentine's Day. You may live far apart, but you've become pros at planning virtual dates, complete with candles, fun games, and flirty looks. These virtual Valentine's Day ideas will sweeten up your online hangout for the most intimate day of the year.

On Valentine's Day, you and your partner might usually exchange gifts on your living room floor and eat chocolate while watching a rom-com. You may enjoy a candlelit dinner at your favorite restaurant or whipping up a delicious pasta dinner at home. Unfortunately, the two of you can’t be together this year for whatever reason. The good news is that there are more online Valentine’s Day experiences than ever, so you can pick from plenty of fun and romantic opportunities to spend the day together. Well, apart, yet together.

You're all about a romantic and simple night at home, which is why all you really need is your laptop, lots of love, and these virtual Valentine's Day ideas to enjoy with your SO. These activities are easy to put together and will add just the right amount of sweetness to your long-distance date.

01 Prepare A Romantic Dinner From A Food Delivery Service Custom Gift Box Daily Harvest $75 See on Daily Harvest Cooking with your partner is so much fun, and you can still do it virtually this Valentine's Day. Send a custom gift box ($75, Daily Harvest) to each other a few days prior. Then, you can set up your laptops, sauté, simmer, and bake like you're in the same room.

02 Film A #CoupleGoals Video For TikTok This viral trend is basically a shoutout to all the couples who’ve been together for a minute. If you and your partner have weathered some storms, you’ll want to hop on this sweet and sentimental trend by posting a current photo of the two of you, then a flashback to a photo when you were younger. Be sure to add the #CoupleGoals hashtag and scroll through the other photos in this feel-good trend.

03 See What’s In The Cards Before Valentine’s Day, send your partner a deck of tarot cards, and be sure to grab one for yourself. Together, you can practice reading each other’s fortunes over video chat to see what’s in store for you both over the next year. You can even include some other fun mystical items in your set-up, like candles and crystals. If you or your partner are just starting out, a good deck to start with is the Rider-Waite tarot deck.

04 Plan For The Next Time You’ll See Each Other Airbnb If you won’t be seeing your long-distance partner for a while, plan to make your reunion extra special by spending Valentine’s Day planning a trip to somewhere that’s on your bucket lists. Airbnb virtual experiences have a bunch of itinerary options you can book with locals, including Rome and Barcelona.

05 Arrange Two Bouquets Of Flowers On Valentine's Day, your SO may traditionally give you a bouquet of your favorite flowers. This year, go online and send each other some flowers and a vase. Then, during your FaceTime date, arrange the flowers you picked out for each other. This activity will be heartfelt and something you can enjoy in the days to follow. You can order the flowers from UrbanStems or plants from The Sill.

06 Send Each Other A Sweet Treat Just because you’re far apart, that doesn’t mean you still can’t enjoy a sweet treat together on V-Day. You can each put in an order at Bake Me A Wish, a national cake company that can send a personalized cake to anywhere in the US. Choose a fun and flirty message and your partner’s favorite flavors. You can eat your cakes together over Zoom while reminiscing on all the good times you’ve had together.

07 Play A Game Of Intimate Questions Let's Get Deep Adult Party Game by What Do You Meme? Target $20 See on Target Valentine's Day is a great time to have a deep conversation with your partner. Let's Get Deep ($20, Target) kicks off the convo so you don't have to. This game moves from easy to deep questions. As you work your way into the more intimate subjects, you might discover some hilariously embarrassing things about each other.

08 Design A Relationship Scrapbook Over the course of your relationship, you and your partner have made a ton of amazing memories. Document them by designing scrapbooks during your virtual date. Have your SO print out pictures of your favorite dates, and you can print out photos of holidays and special moments. Use colored paper and fun pens to put the scrapbooks together, and share some laughs.

09 Have A TV Show-Inspired Photo Session Despite being apart, you and your SO always watch TV shows together, including Schitt's Creek and Bridgerton. During your virtual date, channel a couple from your favorite TV show and have a virtual photo session. Get dressed up in outfits that Alexis and Ted or Daphne and Simon would wear, and then take photos that you can piece together to recreate a romantic scene.