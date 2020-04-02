There are plenty of single-player games available online you can pass the time with, but it can get tricky when you want to play something with a group. It's easy to gather everyone for a game night in person, but it gets a little tougher when you can't get together IRL. If you're looking for a way to make it work, here are eight online games you can play with friends for a virtual hangout.

The best place to start is figuring out what type of game you'd like to play. Multiplayer games can span from strategy games to puzzle games or games that are more about making each other laugh. You won't find a shortage of online options in any category, so get ready to plan an online game night with your friends.

1. Cards Against Humanity

While there are dupe versions of Cards Against Humanity, finding the one that works for you and your BFFs is key. If you're looking to play online with an app, you can get the Evil Apples Vs. Humanity app for iOS or Android. It's free to download and play, and works with multiple players through SMS, Twitter, or Facebook sharing.

Another option is to use the version on Playingcards.io online with your computers. The game is called Remote Insensitivity. To play, go to the website and scroll down to the title, then you'll get a link to the game room to send to your friends. Invite up to five friends, hit "Enter the Game," and once everyone is logged on, each player will need to draw 10 of the white "answer cards" to get the game started. Then, it's played like the regular game, and you'll manually move the cards to the answer and discard piles.

2. Chips and Guac on Houseparty

The Houseparty app makes it easy to have a virtual hangout and play games while you're at it. Chips and Guac is similar to the games Apples to Apples and Cards Against Humanity. You need to match a card to an adjective and the results can be hilarious. You need at least three players to start a game on Houseparty. Make sure everyone downloads the app via Google Play or the App Store, add each other as friends, and get ready to play.

3. Texas Hold 'em

Tabletopia gives you access to several online board games that you can play with your friends. You can play Texas Hold 'em online with friends for a game of up to eight players via Tabletopia's website. You and your friends will need to create a free account by selecting the bronze membership. Next, click "play online." From there, you can click to invite your friends to open seats and begin the game.

4. Race each other in Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour is available for free on the App Store and Google Play. While there are options to make in-app purchases, it's completely free to play the standard version. To get started, download the app and create a Nintendo account. Next, make sure your friends are registered on your friends list and challenge them to a game. The app version isn't the same as it is on a console, but it's a fun way to race against up to seven of your friends at a time.

5. UNO! online

Fans of the classic card game can get UNO! on their phone with Google Play or the App Store for free. You can play with a friend using teamwork in 2v2 mode or play with several of your friends in the app's Fun Room.

6. Scattergories

Hasbro's fun category-based question game is available online as a free app, where you can play against your friends. Invite your friends to head-to-head challenges or start your own room where you can play with multiple friends as a group. Download the app free from the App Store or Google Play.

7. Jackbox Games' Fibbage XL

Using Jackbox Games' stand alone party game, Fibbage XL, you can challenge up to seven other friends at a time, for a total of eight players. It's a classic bluffing-style game, sort of like Balderdash, and it will keep you laughing the entire time, as you try to sift through all of the lies. You can play this one remotely via Zoom, by sharing your computer screen as one person streams the game.

While Jackbox is hosting a sale, it's half-off of the usual price through April 11, 2020.

8. Shared puzzles

Puzzles don't have to be a solo activity. This library of online communal puzzles lets users sign up, select a puzzle, and invite other friends to join your game to complete it together. You can also choose to compete against each other to see who can finish a puzzle quicker. For the best experience, chat over Zoom while you're playing.