7 Virtual Galentine's Day Games To Play When You Can't Be With Your BFFs IRL

Galentine's Day is one of the most important dates to spend with your best friends. Even this year, the celebration must go on. You and your best crew know it will be an online affair and want to be totally prepared with the best virtual Galentine's Day games you can play together during your hangout.

Zooming together will give you the opportunity to see your best friends in the safest way possible. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly advises to stay at home and gather virtually in order to protect yourself and others from potentially contracting and/or spreading the coronavirus.

Although your squad won't be together in real life, you can still make the day very special. You can chat about the most iconic episodes of Euphoria via Zoom and play virtual games that'll cue the laughs and inside jokes. You can also have your BFFs prepare their own Galentine's Day-themed mocktails to sip and snap selfies with. So, get excited and text the group chat ASAP to start planning a day filled with love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Puzzle And Brunch Donut Shop Bakery Puzzle For Adults And Kids | 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle $20 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters This game will show the group who can conquer the most of a puzzle while enjoying a Galentine's Day brunch. To play, each friend will need to purchase the same puzzle, like this donut shop bakery puzzle ($20, Urban Outfitters) that perfectly fits into a brunch theme. Then, set a timer for 15 minutes and see who can get the most accomplished, or simply work on the puzzle throughout your brunch for a chill vibe.

2. Candy Conversations Galentine's Day is a great time to have deep convos and hilarious debates with your besties. To play this game, you'll want to first toss four different types of candy into a bowl. Then, assign each candy a category such as faves, dreams, thoughts, or secrets. You'll start each round by picking a candy out of the bowl and showing the group what category it is. From there, your group will take turns asking and answering questions related to the chosen category. For example, ask everyone to name a bucket list-worthy vacation destination with no price limit for the dream category. Get creative with your questions and answers.

3. Gone Shopping In the past, you and your BFFs may have exchanged gifts in the spirit of Galentine's Day. This year, treat yourselves to an online shopping spree while you're chatting on Zoom. Grab your laptops and head to your favorite online shops. You can even compare shopping lists with your besties.

4. Charcuterie, Please Handmade Heart Serving Board $40 | Etsy See on Etsy Swap a traditional game board for a cheese board during your virtual Galentine's Day. Then, use it to play this charcuterie game, where each friend puts together a dreamy cheese board and snaps an IG-worthy photo of it. Once everyone in the group finishes spreading out their cheese, crackers, grapes, and jams on a heart-shaped board ($40, Etsy), each bestie will vote for their favorite board. The person with the most votes is the winner.

5. Emoji Outfits Do you and your BFFs fill the group chat with emojis on the regular? If so, this emoji game is for you. Each friend will take a turn sending three emojis in the group chat. They can be in the same color scheme or totally random. Once they're sent, each friend in the group must put together an outfit inspired by that set of emojis in just five minutes. The person who sent the emojis will choose which outfit they like best and award that friend a point. The friend with the most points at the end of the game is the winner.

6. Do You Know Leslie Knope? You have Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation to thank for creating Galentine's Day. She gathered up her friends for many brunches and bestie hangouts over the years, but how well do you really know this iconic character? If you play this game with your besties, you'll find out. The game host will write Knope's best quotes and scenes onto slips of paper and toss them into a jar. Then, the host will pull out slips one at a time during the celebration. The friend who names the correct season and episode that particular scene or quote is from wins that round.