Wearing your heart on your sleeve is such a cliché, so this Valentine's Day, wear it on your nails. Whether you want to drop hints about a ring, are nervous someone forgot about the day that comes every year, or just want to look fierce and fabulous, there is a plethora of nail art designs to inspire your V-Day look. From classic heart designs to something more out-of-the-box, I've got you covered with chic Valentine's Day nail art ideas below.

Nothing makes me feel more put-together and confident than a freshly painted, un-chipped manicure, so I will be sure to carry that into Cupid's day. As a chronic single lady, I like to take the romantic holiday and make it all about loving myself, and nothing says treat yourself like getting a new manicure. There is an abundance of Valentine's iconography, so if you prefer diamonds, chocolate, or color blocking, there is a nail design for you — and you'll want to keep rocking it well after the heart-eyes wear off.

Seeing Red

If you're looking for a style you can do yourself, but still get asked on the street where you got your nails done, peep the negative space design below. With only some well-place swoops of red, you can look salon-pampered without leaving the confines of your home.

Candy Hearts

Of course, nothing beats the classic heart motif for V-Day. While, personally, my shaky hands could never handle such a precise nail job, it's possible to complete this look on your own. Just make sure you wait for the base coat to dry before adding the hearts with a very thin brush.

Jet-Black Heart

If you love Valentine's Day, but pinks and reds are a little to bright for your taste, look to To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor for inspiration. At the premier of the rom-com's sequel To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Condor rocked some black-and-white nails with subtle, tiny black hearts.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

All That Glitters

Hoping for glittery gifts this Valentine's Day? Drop a hint with some sparkle on your nails. By decking your nails out in rhinestones, there will be no confusion about what you love. Not to mention, they'll already match any new jewelry you may be sporting.

Sweet Treat

Let's not forget the other big V-Day present: sweets. If you are most looking forward to a big box of chocolates, you can make your nails look just like the fanciest of gold wrappings with a bit of gold foil around the edges.

Love You Long Time

Want a manicure that transcends the lover's holiday? A simple, glossy red mani with white polka dots is a fun and eye-catching way to show your support for the holiday... and you can wear it for the next two months (if you so choose) after.

Shutterstock

Happily Ever After

If you're a true romantic, love a classic look, or Beauty and the Beast was your fave Disney movie growing up, stained-glass roses are a gorgeous, unique way to decorate your nails. Definitely not a simple nor usual nail decoration, these nails immediately evoke fairy-tale levels of romance. You just might need a professional's help with this one.

Bubbles On Bubbles

If you love a little sparkle, but don't want your whole nail to look like a disco ball, go for a bubbly look instead. A bit of glitter at the base of your nail immediately conjures up images of fizzy champagne — otherwise known as the drink of Valentine's Day (to someone, probably).

Pearly White

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but there is something to be said about pearls. They are the epitome of class — not to mention super trendy at the moment. Whether you find a few little pearls to add to your nails or add a generous dollop of white carefully to mimic jewel, your fingers will drip elegance.

Block It Out

Tried and true, simple color blocked nails are always cute. You can choose all different shades of pink, throw in some reds, or even add some gold — the possibilities are endless. So grab your favorite V-Day shades and get wild with it.

Shutterstock

With so many cute options to try on your nails this Valentine's Day, you're sure to fall in love with at least one nail art style. Get ready to make yourself your Valentine with a nice, new manicure.