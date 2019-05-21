If recent collections by the most influential designers around are any indication, summer 2019 style is going to be about all things aquatic. Fish netted everything and shells are having a moment, but there's another more traditional way to channel the trend. Shop the best pearl jewelry under $70 below to add some ocean influence into your look while also rocking one of the most classic gems on earth...and in the sea.

Before you turn your nose up at the mentioning of pearls, know that these are not the kind that your grandma rocked during your childhood. They've gotten a throughly modern update and feel the exact opposite of stuffy or prim, so don't think they'll clash with your wardrobe or feel out of place. Pearls are now strung on strands of bright rainbow beads and used to adorn structural earrings; they're championed in their raw natural shape and used to adorn tiny charms. Trust me when I say that the pearl renaissance is real and that after perusing the below offerings you'll want to become a part of it. Channel your inner mermaid, pick out a few of your favorite pieces, and infuse your summer style with a festive iridescence.

Shell Yeah Shashi Lola Baltic Huggie Earrings $64 | Shopbop Buy Now Like the shell trend and want to rock pearls? These playful mini hoop earrings are the perfect answer. Featuring a dangling pukka shell and small pearl charms, it's equal parts elegant and beachy.

Works Of Heart Heart-shape pearl earrings $26 | Mango Buy Now These tiny masterpieces will earn you some major heart eyes from anyone who sees them.

Drop It Like It's Hot Elke Coin Drop Earrings $48 | Anthropologie Buy Now One of the more classic offerings within the roundup, this pair of pearl drop earrings embodies understated elegance.

It's All Rainbows PACK OF MULTI-COLORED NATURAL PEARL NECKLACES $26 | Zara Buy Now Old and new combine brilliantly in these two-in-one beaded rainbow and gold charm necklace.

Yes Or No Mon Amie Hoop Earrings $32 | Free People Buy Now Do you love these? Circle your answer.

Hoop Stars Pearl Charm Hoop Earring $14 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now Shells and pearls combine once again in these super dainty earrings, which are the perfect accessories for any upcoming beach vacation your might have planned.

Linked In Pearl Link Necklace $30 | Topshop Buy Now Chunky chain links and pearls? Why not! Opposites attract in this statement necklace.

Draw Straws Shashi St. Tropez Earrings $55 | Shopbop Buy Now Woven straw accessories are another huge trend this summer, but it's rare to see them in earring form. These are super special and unique.

I'm Charmed Veronica Mini Arc Necklace $38 | Anthropologie Buy Now If you like minimal jewelry, this necklace should be your pick.

Pretty Little Things Majorica 12mm Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings $64 | Neiman Marcus Buy Now Raw pearls boast the prettiest shape and these drop earrings honor that.

Simple Pleasures Lara Delicate Pearl Necklace $20 | Urban Outfitters Buy Now A choker of mini pearls? Sounds like the perfect go-to daily accessory.

Mix n' Match Shashi Sol Earrings $64 | Shopbop Buy Now Because summer style demands lots of color.

Put A Ring On It Pearl Frame Ring Set $19 | & Other Stories Buy Now Pearls are a girl's best friend.

Power Grids Pearl Mobile Drop Earrings $30 | Topshop Buy Now Now these are earrings that will turn heads! Featuring an oversized gold pendant and curtain of pearls, they're extra incarnate.

The Life Aquatic Av Max Shell Charm Anklet $54 | Free People Buy Now Like pearls, anklets are experience a resurgence in popularity. Why not combine the two born-again trends?

You're A Star Kenneth Jay Lane Polished Gold Star Top and White Pearl Bottom Post Earrings $40.50 | Zappos Buy Now The sky and sea combine in these gorgeous earrings.

I'm Hooked Open Oval Pearl Hoops $19 | & Other Stories Buy Now Fish hooks, but chic AF.

Raw Beauty Eden Shell + Pearl Drop Earring $28 | & Other Stories Buy Now These are all kinds of gorgeous thanks to the pearls' natural, unrestricted shape and the light pink shell pendant.

The Gold Standard Farrow Genia Drop Earrings $29 | Need Supply Buy Now Forget hoops, it's all about the ovals.