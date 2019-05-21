20 Pieces Of Pearl Jewelry Under $70 That Will Make Your Mermaid Style Dreams Come True
If recent collections by the most influential designers around are any indication, summer 2019 style is going to be about all things aquatic. Fish netted everything and shells are having a moment, but there's another more traditional way to channel the trend. Shop the best pearl jewelry under $70 below to add some ocean influence into your look while also rocking one of the most classic gems on earth...and in the sea.
Before you turn your nose up at the mentioning of pearls, know that these are not the kind that your grandma rocked during your childhood. They've gotten a throughly modern update and feel the exact opposite of stuffy or prim, so don't think they'll clash with your wardrobe or feel out of place. Pearls are now strung on strands of bright rainbow beads and used to adorn structural earrings; they're championed in their raw natural shape and used to adorn tiny charms. Trust me when I say that the pearl renaissance is real and that after perusing the below offerings you'll want to become a part of it. Channel your inner mermaid, pick out a few of your favorite pieces, and infuse your summer style with a festive iridescence.
Shell Yeah
Shashi Lola Baltic Huggie Earrings
$64
Shopbop
Like the shell trend and want to rock pearls? These playful mini hoop earrings are the perfect answer. Featuring a dangling pukka shell and small pearl charms, it's equal parts elegant and beachy.
Works Of Heart
Heart-shape pearl earrings
$26
Mango
These tiny masterpieces will earn you some major heart eyes from anyone who sees them.
Drop It Like It's Hot
Elke Coin Drop Earrings
$48
Anthropologie
One of the more classic offerings within the roundup, this pair of pearl drop earrings embodies understated elegance.
It's All Rainbows
PACK OF MULTI-COLORED NATURAL PEARL NECKLACES
$26
Zara
Old and new combine brilliantly in these two-in-one beaded rainbow and gold charm necklace.
Yes Or No
Mon Amie Hoop Earrings
$32
Free People
Do you love these? Circle your answer.
Hoop Stars
Pearl Charm Hoop Earring
$14
Urban Outfitters
Shells and pearls combine once again in these super dainty earrings, which are the perfect accessories for any upcoming beach vacation your might have planned.
Linked In
Pearl Link Necklace
$30
Topshop
Chunky chain links and pearls? Why not! Opposites attract in this statement necklace.
Draw Straws
Shashi St. Tropez Earrings
$55
Shopbop
Woven straw accessories are another huge trend this summer, but it's rare to see them in earring form. These are super special and unique.
I'm Charmed
Veronica Mini Arc Necklace
$38
Anthropologie
If you like minimal jewelry, this necklace should be your pick.
Pretty Little Things
Majorica 12mm Baroque Pearl Drop Earrings
$64
Neiman Marcus
Raw pearls boast the prettiest shape and these drop earrings honor that.
Simple Pleasures
Lara Delicate Pearl Necklace
$20
Urban Outfitters
A choker of mini pearls? Sounds like the perfect go-to daily accessory.
Mix n' Match
Shashi Sol Earrings
$64
Shopbop
Because summer style demands lots of color.
Put A Ring On It
Pearl Frame Ring Set
$19
& Other Stories
Pearls are a girl's best friend.
Power Grids
Pearl Mobile Drop Earrings
$30
Topshop
Now these are earrings that will turn heads! Featuring an oversized gold pendant and curtain of pearls, they're extra incarnate.
The Life Aquatic
Av Max Shell Charm Anklet
$54
Free People
Like pearls, anklets are experience a resurgence in popularity. Why not combine the two born-again trends?
You're A Star
Kenneth Jay Lane Polished Gold Star Top and White Pearl Bottom Post Earrings
$40.50
Zappos
The sky and sea combine in these gorgeous earrings.
I'm Hooked
Open Oval Pearl Hoops
$19
& Other Stories
Fish hooks, but chic AF.
Raw Beauty
Eden Shell + Pearl Drop Earring
$28
& Other Stories
These are all kinds of gorgeous thanks to the pearls' natural, unrestricted shape and the light pink shell pendant.
The Gold Standard
Farrow Genia Drop Earrings
$29
Need Supply
Forget hoops, it's all about the ovals.
Ring It Out
Emily Levine Milan PEARL BUFFET RING
$35
Catbird
I'd take a dainty strand of pearls around my finger over a giant rock any day. Yes, I'm serious.