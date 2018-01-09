8 Best Crock-Pot Soup Recipes For Every Lazy Girl To Warm Up To This Winter

It's cold outside. Believe me, I totally understand if you're unable to get out of bed in the morning because your blankets are the only thing keeping you from shivering. The struggle is real. It's no wonder why bears go into hibernation during the winter, because we're totally considering it as an option for next year. Soup is a great way to keep warm, but you don't want to be working hard in the kitchen when your bed is calling your name, so we've assembled some of the best Crock-Pot soup recipes for you to make when you're lazy AF and it's too darn cold out.

You have our permission to really dive deep into that laziness you're feeling, because when the temperatures drop, ain't nobody got time for that. A Crock-Pot is great for setting up your meal, and letting it cook on it's own. Actually, a slow cooker is basically the lazy girl's BFF, so here are eight easy Crock-Pot soup recipes you can make with your bestie this winter. You just need to brave the cold for a minute or two while you set up your soup to cook, and then race back to your warm blankets. I truly believe we can all get through this crazy cold winter with our slow cookers by our side.

1 Vegetable Soup OnePotChefShow on YouTube This vegetable soup is great for even the pickiest of tastes. The best part about a slow cooker is allowing your soup to cook for hours gives it more texture. The most you'll have to do for this recipe is just cut up some delicious vegetables, but even if you don't have the energy for that, you can find some pre-cut vegetables in the store.

2 Loaded Potato Soup Marissa Is A Mommy on YouTube It's basically a loaded potato in soup form. It has everything you would want to put on your baked potato, like cheese and savory bacon bits. The end result is a creamy soup to keep you warm when you're being a total couch potato streaming Netflix all day long.

3 Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Soup MD Outdoors on YouTube We're big fans of Olive Garden's endless soup deal, and now you can make your own Zuppa Toscana at home. Hallelujah to that! The only thing that is missing to go with this perfect meal is a basket of their iconic breadsticks. If only we could find a recipe to make them in our Crock-Pot, too.

4 Lentil And Kale Soup Laura in the Kitchen on YouTube This is also a great soup recipe for your vegetarian and vegan friends. Though, if you're a meat lover, you can always add in some chicken or beef. It's truly up to you and how much energy you have when putting this soup together.

5 Chicken Noodle Soup Keyona Elena on YouTube Be perfectly equipped to fight back any cold this season with some chicken noodle soup Mom would be proud of. Everyone needs a good chicken noodle soup recipe in their lives, so maybe this Crock-Pot gem of a tutorial can be the right one for you.

6 Beef Stew I Heart Recipes on YouTube My mom used to make beef stew so much in our Crock-Pot growing up that I thought it was the beef stew maker. If you're looking for something a little more on the heartier side to keep you warm, then you have to go with a beef stew. The best part about it is you get to choose what vegetables you put in, so you can truly make it your own.

7 Chicken Corn Chowder CookingwithSugarTV on YouTube A corn chowder is more of a summer soup, but that doesn't mean you can't be dreaming of the warmer months by making yourself a chicken corn chowder soup in the winter. There are a lot of ingredients in this one, but you're putting everything into the Crock-Pot and letting it do its own thing.