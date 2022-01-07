Ah, winter — the time of cozy sweaters, extra throw blankets, and lots of soup. What else sounds more appetizing on a chilly day than a nice warm bowl of your fave soup? If you find yourself scrolling on TikTok a lot lately, you also know that “gorgeous, gorgeous girls love soup,” and the video-sharing app is the best place to find trendy recipes to follow. For something super simple, try a taco soup recipe from TikTok.

Taco soup is definitely one of those dishes that just about anyone can get behind, so it’s perfect to share with your roomies or make for a dinner night with your besties. Taco soup can also be prepared many different ways just like regular tacos. Make a chicken taco soup recipe or one with beef. Top it off with lots of cheese or pile on the corn, onions, and cilantro. There is even a taco soup recipe with ranch seasoning for added flavor.

Whatever you’re craving, there is a taco soup recipe for you. You don’t even need to spend time scrolling through your FYP to find it. Just check out these eight original taco soup recipes from TikTok to follow, and have yourself a Taco Tuesday every night of the week.

01 Creamy Beef Taco Soup TikTok For anyone who is more into creamy soups, you’ll love this recipe from TikToker @dinnerswithbridgett. With ingredients like cream cheese, heavy whipping cream, and shredded cheese mixed in, you get this perfectly cozy creamy beef taco soup. Once it’s in the bowl, top with even more shredded cheese to make it really grate.

02 Chicken Taco Soup On those extra chilly days, this chicken taco soup will hit just right. The recipe from TikToker @at.home.cook is pretty simple and includes both shredded chicken and taco rice for added texture. You can even top with tortilla chips instead of your typical soup crackers.

03 Crockpot Taco Soup One easy taco soup recipe is this Crockpot version from TikToker @momof_boysx3. Since it takes about four to six hours to slow cook, you can even start it in the morning to have it be ready for a late lunch or dinner. Just mix the ingredients and let it sit till it’s time to eat — so simple.

04 Turkey & Black Bean Taco Soup Making taco soup is like going through a Chipotle line, where you can add whatever ingredients you like. For instance, TikToker @thecaseyferguson prefers a ground turkey and black bean taco soup, while some other recipes include chicken, beef, or pinto beans. It’s really up to you.

05 Creamy Green Chile Taco Crockpot Soup TikTok For another recipe that will make you look like you’ve been working hard in the kitchen while barely lifting a finger is this creamy taco Crockpot soup recipe. The block of cream cheese in this recipe by TikToker @imbrookeperry really gives the soup its creamy and delicious texture. Once it’s done melting with the rest of the ingredients, you’re ready to serve with some cilantro, avocado, and lime on top.

06 Taco Soup With Ranch Seasoning Adding ranch to your taco soup may sound interesting, but it’s super delicious. In fact, the ranch seasoning in this recipe from TikToker @gardenerskitchen really adds to the flavor. This recipe also includes both black and pinto beans, so it’s everything you’ve bean looking for if you’re a bean lover.

07 Chicken Taco Soup With Chili Cheese Fritos Meal prep yourself this chicken taco soup to enjoy after working out. With whole chicken breasts that you shred up later, this recipe from TikToker @zachcoen is full of protein and delicious. A prop tip shared in the tutorial is to add some chili cheese Fritos on top as well — yum!