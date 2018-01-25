9 Easy Dips To Make In The Crock-Pot For Your Super Bowl Party

Game day — aka, the 52nd Super Bowl — is just around the corner. I'm more than ready to sport my game face, and the themed foods are getting me seriously hyped. I'm sure the game will keep all of us on our toes, but I have to admit — the touchdowns I'm most excited for are the ones where my chips touchdown with some tasty queso dip. That's why you'll score major brownie points with easy dips to make in the Crock-Pot for the party you're hosting or attending this year. You may very well end up being the real MVP among your friends crew.

Take some other game day favorites like pizza and chicken wings, and find a slow cooker recipe that encapsulates all of those amazing flavors into one easy dip. In fact, these tutorials are so easy, you might even want to try to make all nine of these Crock-Pot dips for your Super Bowl party. Your snack table spread will be looking pretty fine, if you ask me.

Set up your dip to cook the day before, so you have something ready to bring to your Super Bowl Party. Or, cook one right before the game, and then have a dip waiting on the bench for after the halftime show. The real Super Bowl will be whatever bowl you put your dip in, amiright?

1 Sausage Queso Dip FamiLeague on YouTube A good queso dip is absolutely necessary for your game day spread. Some people think you can't have a real Super Bowl without the halftime show and commercials. I believe you can't have a real Super Bowl Party without some warm cheese to dip your chips in.

2 Philly Cheesesteak Dip QVCtv on YouTube In honor of the Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl, serve up some of that Philly pride with a savory Philly Cheesesteak Dip. It's all the ingredients you need for the sandwich, but in dip form. Even if you're rooting for the Patriots, you can't deny you need this Cheesesteak dip at your party.

3 Spicy Hamburger Dip Julie Evink on YouTube Here's another sandwich like the Philly Cheesesteak, but in dip form. This hamburger cheese dip deserves a spotlight, because it's just that good. Instead of grilling up some burgers, combine the ingredients into your Crock-Pot and have this baby ready at kickoff. Let all the hard work be for the players on the field, not in your kitchen.

4 White Queso Dip Amy Bellgardt on YouTube A white queso dip is always a fun take on the traditional cheesy dip. It's also super easy to make with very little ingredients you have to pick up at the store. That's what makes Crock-Pots so amazing. You just set them up, and they do all the rest of the work for you. We don't need the unnecessary stress. That's all reserved for cheering on your team.

5 Spinach And Artichoke Dip Natashas Kitchen on YouTube A spinach and artichoke dip is a classic you really cannot live without on game day. It's also a great dip for your vegetarian friends. Serve this dip in a warm bread bowl, or slice up some focaccia for dipping purposes. Your palate will thank you.

6 Pizza Dip As GOODe As It Gets on YouTube Here's another staple that deserves an invite to your party. Every other Super Bowl party will most likely have pizza, yours will truly stand out from the crowd with this killer pizza dip. Feel free to swap out any of the ingredients to match your favorite pizza toppings.

7 Buffalo Chicken Dip Carla Mackenzie on YouTube Every good football party need some hot wings, so serve up some buffalo chicken wings dip. Besides, your friends will probably appreciate the non-messy way to eat them. You just dip and go — no more finger licking.

8 Bacon Barbecue Dip The Magical Slow Cooker on YouTube You had me at bacon! This dip is kind of like everything you would add to your favorite baked potato, but with chicken and BBQ sauce, too. It also only takes about two hours to cook, so you can make some for the beginning of the party. Then, have some cooking during the game to be served when you run out of the first batch.