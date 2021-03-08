7 St. Patrick's Day Gift Basket Ideas For Roommates You're Lucky To Have

St. Patrick's Day with your roommates just got a whole lot more lucky charming. Since your plan is to spend the holiday at home, now is the time to prepare a few St. Patrick's Day gift basket ideas for roommates. After all, there is no better way to celebrate the day than to shower the "she" to your "nanigans" with fun items they can enjoy. In fact, you could start a St. Patrick's Day tradition this year by gifting each other themed baskets that totally fit your different personalities. Then, your evening at home can be spent enjoying your goodies, while drinking green cocktails (if you're 21 and up).

If that sounds like a plan you can get behind, let the basket-making begin. First up, you've got to decide which of these seven St. Patrick's Day gift basket ideas you want to go with. Perhaps you have a foodie roomie who loves to enjoy a Shamrock Shake (or two) this time of year. If that's the case, put together a basket inspired by the seasonal treat, so they can make their own shake at home. You could also just go with a simple green theme to match their #OOTD that's filled with chunky rings and an adorable succulent.

The possibilities are as endless as a rainbow. And with all of these St. Patrick's Day basket themes, your roomie will know just how lucky you feel to have them in your life.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.