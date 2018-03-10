17 St. Patrick's Day Quotes For Many Blessings On This Holiday

No need to panic if you're seeing a lot of green everywhere you look — that just means St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner. This year on Saturday, March 17, you might be celebrating the holiday by cheering with your friends at the parade, wearing bright green hues to avoid getting pinched (because that just won't do), and drinking green beer at your favorite pub (if you're 21 and up). No matter what your plans may be for the big day, what better way to emphasize your festivities than with some St. Patrick's day quotes, Irish sayings, and blessings?

These St. Patrick's Day quotes can be used to send out your happy St. Patrick's Day texts to friends and family, or they can be written out in a handmade card to someone special. They can also be used to caption Instagram pictures of you and your friends wearing green at the parade, or making a delicious loaf of Irish soda bread together. No matter what you decide to use them for, they are nice reminders that you're surrounded by loved ones on this holiday. So, happy St. Patrick's Day to you and have another round of green drinks on me. Raise your glasses high, and cheers, everyone!

1. "May you have love that never ends, Lots of money and lots of friends. Health be yours, whatever you do. And may God send many blessings to you." — Irish blessing

2. "When I count my blessings, I count you twice." — Irish proverb

3. "May your troubles be less. And your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door." — Irish blessing

4. "May your pockets be heavy and your heart be light. May good luck pursue you each morning and night." — Irish blessing

5. "May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." — Irish blessing

6. "May you always walk in sunshine. May you never want for more. May Irish angels rest their wings right beside your door." — Irish blessing

7. "St. Patrick's Day is an enchanted time — a day to begin transforming winter's dreams into summer's magic." — Adrienne Cook

8. "May your heart be light and happy. May your smile be big and wide. And may your pockets always have a coin or two inside." — Irish blessing

9. "Wishing you a pot o' gold and all the joy your heart can hold." — Irish welcome

10. "May the dreams you hold dearest be those which come true, the kindness you spread keep returning to you." — Irish blessing

11. "For each petal on the shamrock this brings a wish your way. Good health, good luck, and happiness for today and every day." — Irish blessing

12. "A good friend is like a four leaf clover — hard to find and lucky to have." — Unknown

13. "Luck is believing you're lucky." — Tennessee Williams

14. "Wherever you go and whatever you do, may the luck of the Irish be there with you." — Irish blessing

15. "You gotta try your luck at least once a day, because you could be going around lucky all day and not even know it." — Jimmy Dean

16. "May good luck be with you wherever you go, and your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow." — Irish blessing

17. "Yeah, it's St. Paddy's Day, everyone's Irish tonight. Why don't you just pull up a stool and have a drink with us?" — The Boondock Saints