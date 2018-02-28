39 St. Patrick's Day Captions That'll Make Your Friends Green With Envy
St. Patrick's Day is a big deal in most cities across the United States. There's a lot of clinking beer mugs for the 21 and older crowd, and there are a lot of green treats to go around for everyone. There are huge parades and people who are just in an awesome overall mood. Seas of green can be found wherever you look (otherwise, there's pinching involved). And to document it all, you need the perfect St. Patrick's Day captions for your Instagram feed.
You can grab a quote from Lucky of The Irish, one of the best Disney Channel movies (and worth a viewing every year for March 17), or you can go for something witty. Whatever you decide on, you'll be in the best kind of mood spending the day celebrating with friends and family.
Again, make sure that if you're over 21 and plan on drinking this holiday (It does fall on a Saturday, so there's no work to worry about the next day.) — do so responsibly. You want to have cute pics to post to go along with these captions. You can't do that if your green hat is lopsided all day.
1. "Why can't you borrow money from a leprechaun? Because they're always a little short." — Unknown
2. "Why should you never iron a four-leaf clover? Because you don't want to press your luck." — Daryl Stout
3. "Someone's good luck charm." — Unknown
4. "We're all Irish today." — Unknown
5. "Luck is believing you're lucky." — Tennessee Williams
6. "Queen of Shenanigans." — Unknown
7. "What's Irish and stays out all night? Paddy O'furniture!" — Unknown
8. "What do ghosts drink on St Patrick's Day? BOOs." — Unknown
9. "I pinch back." — Unknown
10. "May the Good Lord take a liking to you... but not too soon!" — Irish blessing
11. "Irish you a lucky day." — Unknown
12. "All green everything." — Unknown
13. "I say luck is when an opportunity comes along and you're prepared for it." — Denzel Washington
14. "How is a best friend like a four-leaf clover? Because they are hard to find and lucky to have." — Unknown
15. "What do they call the Irish jig at McDonalds? A Shamrock Shake." — Unknown
16. "Shamrocks and shenanigans for all!" — Unknown
17. "Pinch patrol." — Unknown
18. "We like to paddy." — Unknown
19. "What's a leprechaun's favorite kind of music? Sham-rock and roll." — Unknown
20. "Lucky to be with you." — Unknown
21. "Lucky AF." — Unknown
22. "Well, I'm a leprechaun so don't be telling me about rainbows!" — Reilly O'Reilly, Luck of The Irish
23. "There is no language like the Irish for soothing and quieting." — John Millington Synge
24. "It is better to spend money like there's no tomorrow than to spend tonight like there's no money!" — Irish toast
25. "Remember puns on St. Patrick's Day don't just shame you, they Seamus all." — Unknown
26. "Drink like you're a Gallagher." — An ode to the Gallaghers of Shameless
27. "The leprechaun made me do it." — Unknown
28. "Irish you were here." — Unknown
29. "Sassy Lass." — Unknown
30. "Magically delicious." — Lucky Charms
31. "Bad and boozy." — Unknown
32. "Let's get shamrocked" — Unknown
33. "Chase your dreams with whiskey." — Unknown
34. "Erin go Bragh | Ireland Forever." — Irish saying
35. "Go luck yourself." — Unknown
36. "That's what I do; I drink and I know things." — Tyrion Lannister
37. "Irish you were beer." — Unknown
38. "The paddy don't start 'till I walk in." — Unknown
39. "You're the beer to my St. Patrick's Day." — Unknown