St. Patrick's Day is a big deal in most cities across the United States. There's a lot of clinking beer mugs for the 21 and older crowd, and there are a lot of green treats to go around for everyone. There are huge parades and people who are just in an awesome overall mood. Seas of green can be found wherever you look (otherwise, there's pinching involved). And to document it all, you need the perfect St. Patrick's Day captions for your Instagram feed.

You can grab a quote from Lucky of The Irish, one of the best Disney Channel movies (and worth a viewing every year for March 17), or you can go for something witty. Whatever you decide on, you'll be in the best kind of mood spending the day celebrating with friends and family.

Again, make sure that if you're over 21 and plan on drinking this holiday (It does fall on a Saturday, so there's no work to worry about the next day.) — do so responsibly. You want to have cute pics to post to go along with these captions. You can't do that if your green hat is lopsided all day.

1. "Why can't you borrow money from a leprechaun? Because they're always a little short." — Unknown

2. "Why should you never iron a four-leaf clover? Because you don't want to press your luck." — Daryl Stout

3. "Someone's good luck charm." — Unknown

4. "We're all Irish today." — Unknown

5. "Luck is believing you're lucky." — Tennessee Williams

6. "Queen of Shenanigans." — Unknown

7. "What's Irish and stays out all night? Paddy O'furniture!" — Unknown

8. "What do ghosts drink on St Patrick's Day? BOOs." — Unknown

9. "I pinch back." — Unknown

10. "May the Good Lord take a liking to you... but not too soon!" — Irish blessing

11. "Irish you a lucky day." — Unknown

12. "All green everything." — Unknown

13. "I say luck is when an opportunity comes along and you're prepared for it." — Denzel Washington

14. "How is a best friend like a four-leaf clover? Because they are hard to find and lucky to have." — Unknown

15. "What do they call the Irish jig at McDonalds? A Shamrock Shake." — Unknown

16. "Shamrocks and shenanigans for all!" — Unknown

17. "Pinch patrol." — Unknown

18. "We like to paddy." — Unknown

19. "What's a leprechaun's favorite kind of music? Sham-rock and roll." — Unknown

20. "Lucky to be with you." — Unknown

21. "Lucky AF." — Unknown

22. "Well, I'm a leprechaun so don't be telling me about rainbows!" — Reilly O'Reilly, Luck of The Irish

23. "There is no language like the Irish for soothing and quieting." — John Millington Synge

24. "It is better to spend money like there's no tomorrow than to spend tonight like there's no money!" — Irish toast

25. "Remember puns on St. Patrick's Day don't just shame you, they Seamus all." — Unknown

26. "Drink like you're a Gallagher." — An ode to the Gallaghers of Shameless

27. "The leprechaun made me do it." — Unknown

28. "Irish you were here." — Unknown

29. "Sassy Lass." — Unknown

30. "Magically delicious." — Lucky Charms

31. "Bad and boozy." — Unknown

32. "Let's get shamrocked" — Unknown

33. "Chase your dreams with whiskey." — Unknown

34. "Erin go Bragh | Ireland Forever." — Irish saying

35. "Go luck yourself." — Unknown

36. "That's what I do; I drink and I know things." — Tyrion Lannister

37. "Irish you were beer." — Unknown

38. "The paddy don't start 'till I walk in." — Unknown

39. "You're the beer to my St. Patrick's Day." — Unknown