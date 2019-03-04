30 Clever Captions For St. Patrick's Day That'll Have You Dublin Over With Laughter

Break out the green, because St. Patrick's Day is calling. I don't know about you, but every year I look forward to spending my St. Pat's Day with friends, drinking green beer, and eating Irish soda bread. A beloved tradition for you may be going to the parade or baking a bunch of green treats from recipes you found on Pinterest. No matter what you have planned for the big day, you'll want to make sure you have some clever captions for St. Patrick's Day ready for when it comes time to post pictures on the 'Gram.

You and I both know that a selfie showcasing your green getup is necessary. And if you're a foodie, you likely plan on taking tons of pics of the delicious Irish dishes you're going to eat. (This year, I personally plan on attempting to master a Baileys chocolate cake, which I'll either share with my friends or enjoy all by myself.)

When you're ready to post your festive pics on Instagram, you don't want to take time away from the party to come up with a clever caption. That's why you can consider yourself extremely lucky, because I collected these 30 captions just for you. Go with something punny or an Irish blessing that makes you smile. Either way, Irish you the best St. Patrick's Day ever.

1. "Just remember to never iron your four leaf clover, because you don't want to press your luck."

2. "If I ever tried to call into work sick on St. Patrick's Day, my boss would turn into Mr. O'Really."

3. "A good friend is like a four leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have." — Irish Proverb

4. "Irish you a happy St. Patrick's Day."

5. "If anyone asks, the leprechauns made me do it."

6. "Let's shamrock and roll."

7. "I'm both lucky and charming."

8. "I be-leaf in leprechauns and unicorns."

9. "Did someone say shenanigans?"

10. "The Paddy don't start till I walk in."

11. "Taters gonna tate on St. Patrick's Day."

12. "No lucks given."

13. "Don't pinch me, because I pinch back."

14. "I'm feline lucky."

15. "You must be green with envy over my St. Patrick's Day look."

16. "I'm greening from ear to ear."

17. "Irish I had some pizza right now."

18. "I'm so lucky to have friends like these."

19. "I'm Dublin over with laughter."

20. "I lepre-can't even right now."

21. "Irish I had a pot of gold right about now."

22. "As you slide down the banisters of life may the splinters never point in the wrong direction." — Irish Blessing

23. "I'm cerealsly lucky to have a charm like you in my life."

24. "Leprechaun you not right now?"

25. "It's no sham that we rocked today."

26. "Who needs luck when you're this cute?"

27. "I'm over the rainbow for you."

28. "Irish you a lucky day."

29. "Oh, for luck's sake!"

30. "I plan to Paddy all night long."