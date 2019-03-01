25 Cute St. Patrick's Day Captions For Couples Who Are Lucky In Love

March is officially here, which means St. Patrick's Day is on the horizon. Break out your green attire to avoid getting pinched, and get ready for the celebrations to come on March 17. My St. Pat's Day plans consist of wearing my most festive apparel and drinking green beer or Irish coffee with my friends. But if you have a partner you plan on celebrating the day with, you'll need some cute St. Patrick's Day captions for couples.

Whether it's a new relationship or you have your go-to St. Patrick's Day traditions with your boo, you know that a cute selfie to post on the 'Gram is, of course, essential. Record a boomerang of the two of you toasting your beers (if you're 21 or up), or snap a sweet selfie at the parade dressed in your St. Pat's Day best. You might even have plans for a movie date night watching Disney Channel's The Luck of the Irish, or something scary like Leprechaun. Snap a picture cozying up on the couch rocking your matching shamrock-printed snuggies.

Whatever you end up doing, you'll want to post that cute pic on Instagram with ease, so that's where I come in. You must be lucky like a leprechaun, because I have these 25 adorable captions for couples that you can just plug away on the 'Gram. Then, get back to celebrating the day with bae.

1. "You are the pot of gold at the end of my rainbow."

2. "We're luckily ever after."

3. "Lucky in love with this one."

4. "Irish we could stay like this forever."

5. "I'm lucky I'm in love with my best friend." — Jason Mraz (feat. Colbie Caillat), "Lucky"

6. "I love the shenanigans we get into together."

7. "I can't beleaf how amazing you are."

8. "Leprechaun you be mine forever."

9. "You shamrock my world."

10. "You're my lucky charm."

11. "You are like a four leaf clover — hard to find at first, and now, I'm so lucky to have."

12. "Irish-ing you a happy St. Patrick's Day, from me and bae."

13. "One lucky day, I met you."

14. "You're prettier than any rainbow, and more valuable than a pot of gold."

15. "Dance with me like we're just two leprechauns getting jiggy with it."

16. "I love the way your eyes look when you wear green."

17. "Lucky me, I have you."

18. "I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

19. "I found the cutest clover in the patch."

20. "Whenever I'm with you, I'm Dublin over with laughter."

21. "May those you love bring love back to you, and may all the wishes you wish come true." — Irish Blessing

22. "Kiss me out of the bearded barley." — Sixpence None The Richer, "Kiss Me"

23. "Kiss me like you wanna be loved." — Ed Sheeran, "Kiss Me"

24. "Pinch me, because I'm living in a fantasy with you."

25. "Oh blarney, I'd love a kiss from you."