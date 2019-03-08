100 St. Patrick's Day Hashtags For All The Shenanigans You Plan With Your #PaddySquad

St. Patrick's Day is the perfect occasion to get together with your loved ones and celebrate. You can shamrock it out in green and gold, have green bagels for brunch, and head to a local parade. With all the fun there is to be had on March 17, you know you'll be taking pictures nonstop. There will be festive selfies that need to be snapped, and foodie pics (especially if there's Baileys chocolate cake involved). You'll want to be prepared for all the festivities with St. Patrick's Day hashtags for any post you want to create. After all, you know the Paddy don't start until you walk in.

Many people are typically concerned about what caption pairs best with an Insta post, but as far as I'm concerned, the hashtags are really where it's at. They are a cute way for your entire squad to post your individual pics on your own accounts, but look at them all together like a photo album later on. All it takes is a simple hashtag search. Plus, hashtags are useful for getting more likes on the 'Gram, because more people can find your photos. (That's if you're hoping to get lucky on St. Paddy's Day with tons of likes, which is always my goal.)

Your hashtags can either be to the point or super punny, but they have to be about the holiday. So, if you're unsure of what tags to use, I've collected these 100 St. Patrick's Day hashtags just for you. Think of them like your very own pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Use one or use them all. Whatever you decide to do, Irish you the best St. Patrick's Day that totally shamrocks your world.

1. #HappyStPatricksDay

2. #StPatsDay

3. #PaddyAllDay

4. #LetsPaddy

5. #Shamrock

6. #GreenOOTD

7. #Leprechaun

8. #LeprechaunDoAttitude

9. #LeprechaunDoIt

10. #GreenMode

11. #PleaseDontPinchMe

12. #WearingGreen

13. #GreenOnTheme

14. #SeeingGreen

15. #WeAGreen

16. #IrishYouAHappyStPatricksDay

17. #IrishIHadPizza

18. #IrishYouWereHere

19. #IrishYouWereBeer

20. #ComeOnClover

21. #MyFourLeafClover

22. #StPatricksDayParade

23. #StPats

24. #LuckOfTheIrish

25. #PotOfGold

26. #LuckyAndCharming

27. #DublinTheFun

28. #DublinOverInLaughter

29. #BangersAndMash

30. #ShakeYourShamrocks

31. #ShamrockAndRoll

32. #LeprechaunsMadeMeDoIt

33. #MyLuckyCharm

34. #ProneToShenanigans

35. #GetYourIrishOn

36. #Shamrocked

37. #KeepCalmLeprechaun

38. #LepreGone

39. #DontPressYourLuck

40. #LuckyImInLove — Jason Mraz, "Lucky"

41. #ShesSoLucky — Britney Spears, "Lucky"

42. #ILepreCantEven

43. #SeamusAll

44. #AintOverTillItsClover

45. #CloverHereCloverThere

46. #SoCloverIt

47. #ShamrockinGoodTime

48. #ILepreCanHaveItAll

49. #LookingForGold

50. #TiedUpInANiceRainbow

51. #ItsGoldInHere

52. #ZeroLucksGiven

53. #IrishIWasInBed

54. #IrishJig

55. #DontYouAGreen

56. #SittingOnThePaddyO

57. #UpAllNightToGetLucky — Daft Punk, "Get Lucky"

58. #UnBeLeafAble

59. #NoShamrockILoveStPatricksDay

60. #ShamrockThisPaddy

61. #LeanWithItShamrockWithIt

62. #YoureLuckyImCharming

63. #IrishUponAStar

64. #NoShamYouRock

65. #DontStopBeLeafin

66. #IBeLeafInYou

67. #DontLeafMeHanging

68. #WeWereMeantToPaddy

69. #ILookGreatInGreen

70. #GreenIsMyColor

71. #IPinchBack

72. #WereInAGreenMent

73. #PaddyWithUs

74. #LookingForAPotOfGold

75. #MoreShamrockShakesPlease

76. #ILoveShamrockShakes

77. #ILeprechaunHaveAllTheGreenFood

76. #ShamrockShakesYourTailFeathers

77. #IBeLeafInLeprechauns

78. #GreeningFromEarToEar

79. #GreenLewk

80. #LookingForRainbows

81. #CerealslyLuckyCharms

82. #IrishPride

83. #InstaStPatricksDay

84. #StPatsOOTD

85. #StPatricksOOTD

86. #GettinJiggyWitIt — Will Smith, "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It"

87. #IrishYouTheBestDayEver

88. #StPatricksDayFashion

89. #StPatricksDayStyle

90. #FeelingGolden

91. #SomethingGoldSomethingNew

92. #StPatsDayFoodie

93. #StPatricksDayFoodie

94. #ThisPaddyIsFun

95. #PaddyParade

96. #StPatricksDaySquad

97. #PaddySquad

98. #LuckBeALady — Frank Loesser, "Luck Be A Lady"

99. #StPatricksDayShenanigans

100. #FelineLucky