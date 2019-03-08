100 St. Patrick's Day Hashtags For All The Shenanigans You Plan With Your #PaddySquad
St. Patrick's Day is the perfect occasion to get together with your loved ones and celebrate. You can shamrock it out in green and gold, have green bagels for brunch, and head to a local parade. With all the fun there is to be had on March 17, you know you'll be taking pictures nonstop. There will be festive selfies that need to be snapped, and foodie pics (especially if there's Baileys chocolate cake involved). You'll want to be prepared for all the festivities with St. Patrick's Day hashtags for any post you want to create. After all, you know the Paddy don't start until you walk in.
Many people are typically concerned about what caption pairs best with an Insta post, but as far as I'm concerned, the hashtags are really where it's at. They are a cute way for your entire squad to post your individual pics on your own accounts, but look at them all together like a photo album later on. All it takes is a simple hashtag search. Plus, hashtags are useful for getting more likes on the 'Gram, because more people can find your photos. (That's if you're hoping to get lucky on St. Paddy's Day with tons of likes, which is always my goal.)
Your hashtags can either be to the point or super punny, but they have to be about the holiday. So, if you're unsure of what tags to use, I've collected these 100 St. Patrick's Day hashtags just for you. Think of them like your very own pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Use one or use them all. Whatever you decide to do, Irish you the best St. Patrick's Day that totally shamrocks your world.
1. #HappyStPatricksDay
2. #StPatsDay
3. #PaddyAllDay
4. #LetsPaddy
5. #Shamrock
6. #GreenOOTD
7. #Leprechaun
8. #LeprechaunDoAttitude
9. #LeprechaunDoIt
10. #GreenMode
11. #PleaseDontPinchMe
12. #WearingGreen
13. #GreenOnTheme
14. #SeeingGreen
15. #WeAGreen
16. #IrishYouAHappyStPatricksDay
17. #IrishIHadPizza
18. #IrishYouWereHere
19. #IrishYouWereBeer
20. #ComeOnClover
21. #MyFourLeafClover
22. #StPatricksDayParade
23. #StPats
24. #LuckOfTheIrish
25. #PotOfGold
26. #LuckyAndCharming
27. #DublinTheFun
28. #DublinOverInLaughter
29. #BangersAndMash
30. #ShakeYourShamrocks
31. #ShamrockAndRoll
32. #LeprechaunsMadeMeDoIt
33. #MyLuckyCharm
34. #ProneToShenanigans
35. #GetYourIrishOn
36. #Shamrocked
37. #KeepCalmLeprechaun
38. #LepreGone
39. #DontPressYourLuck
40. #LuckyImInLove — Jason Mraz, "Lucky"
41. #ShesSoLucky — Britney Spears, "Lucky"
42. #ILepreCantEven
43. #SeamusAll
44. #AintOverTillItsClover
45. #CloverHereCloverThere
46. #SoCloverIt
47. #ShamrockinGoodTime
48. #ILepreCanHaveItAll
49. #LookingForGold
50. #TiedUpInANiceRainbow
51. #ItsGoldInHere
52. #ZeroLucksGiven
53. #IrishIWasInBed
54. #IrishJig
55. #DontYouAGreen
56. #SittingOnThePaddyO
57. #UpAllNightToGetLucky — Daft Punk, "Get Lucky"
58. #UnBeLeafAble
59. #NoShamrockILoveStPatricksDay
60. #ShamrockThisPaddy
61. #LeanWithItShamrockWithIt
62. #YoureLuckyImCharming
63. #IrishUponAStar
64. #NoShamYouRock
65. #DontStopBeLeafin
66. #IBeLeafInYou
67. #DontLeafMeHanging
68. #WeWereMeantToPaddy
69. #ILookGreatInGreen
70. #GreenIsMyColor
71. #IPinchBack
72. #WereInAGreenMent
73. #PaddyWithUs
74. #LookingForAPotOfGold
75. #MoreShamrockShakesPlease
76. #ILoveShamrockShakes
77. #ILeprechaunHaveAllTheGreenFood
76. #ShamrockShakesYourTailFeathers
77. #IBeLeafInLeprechauns
78. #GreeningFromEarToEar
79. #GreenLewk
80. #LookingForRainbows
81. #CerealslyLuckyCharms
82. #IrishPride
83. #InstaStPatricksDay
84. #StPatsOOTD
85. #StPatricksOOTD
86. #GettinJiggyWitIt — Will Smith, "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It"
87. #IrishYouTheBestDayEver
88. #StPatricksDayFashion
89. #StPatricksDayStyle
90. #FeelingGolden
91. #SomethingGoldSomethingNew
92. #StPatsDayFoodie
93. #StPatricksDayFoodie
94. #ThisPaddyIsFun
95. #PaddyParade
96. #StPatricksDaySquad
97. #PaddySquad
98. #LuckBeALady — Frank Loesser, "Luck Be A Lady"
99. #StPatricksDayShenanigans
100. #FelineLucky