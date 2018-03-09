How To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Your Friends, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Are you feeling lucky? There are a lot of reasons to go green in March. Spring is about to be sprung, and Earth Day will be here before you know it. But, we'll call ourselves extra lucky when St. Patrick's Day comes around on March 17, and we have yet another reason to do something cool with our crew. Maybe you've thought about hitting up a city for a parade, or have never even considered the possibilities of this holiday. We're not all pros at planning, and if you're seriously unsure of how to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with your friends, then look no further than the stars.

It's like all your Always Sunny in Philadelphia dreams are coming true, because every bar feels like Paddy's Pub. Everywhere you look, there's going to be people totally decked out in every shade of emerald they could find.

You'll want to cheers your beer with your besties (assuming you're of age, of course), and if somebody pinches you — well, I'm sorry to say that you just didn't look like you were truly feeling Irish-inspired. There are actually so many really rad traditions you can take part in like that. It's not all about looking for lucky charms (The cereal?), or finding that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

The stars have no doubt that this St. Patrick's Day will be stellar. Here's how you should be spending it.

Aries: Take An Irish Step Dancing Class Giphy You're determined, Aries. So, trying something new isn't never out of the question. This St. Patrick's Day you'll want to add another skill to your list — Irish step dancing! You're already so talented, but landing the right footwork can be tricky. Test yourself and dance until dawn. Growing up, you might have had friends who took this kind of dance class, just like you took ballet or became a master in hip hop. It's a lot of kicking and twirling, and you'll want to wear the proper outfit for at least a couple of routines just to get the true experience.

Taurus: Prep A Classic Irish Dinner Giphy A classic Irish meal isn't just full of potatoes. Although we would love to sit down to a dinner where tater tots, mashed potatoes, and home fries were all on the menu — on St. Patrick's Day, you'll be cooking something traditional, Taurus. You probably love cooking or baking already because it gives you the chance to work with your hands. On any given night, you find that making yourself a meal is actually quite calming. This will be an easy way for you to celebrate the holiday, while expanding your recipe book, too. Go to the grocery store a couple days in advance and pick out some prime cabbage and corned beef. Look up on Pinterest the best ways to cook it and what spices will create the proper seasoning. Once you're finished with your masterpiece, split the dish with your significant other or your squad.

Gemini: Try A Green Drink Giphy If you're of legal age, you might take St. Patrick's Day as an opportunity to go on a very green bar crawl. A lot of local spots or hopping places you can go with your crew in the city will dye their beer green just for the occasion. But, if you're still under 21 or prefer not to drink, there are also so many options to get spirited for St. Patrick's Day with a drink that's gone green. You could order a green tea frappucino from Starbucks, or try one of McDonald's iconic Shamrock Shakes that everyone is always so excited about this time of the year. Be sure to take a selfie sipping out of the straw, or just hold your drink up in the sky for a snap of your very festive St. Pat's Day.

Cancer: Visit A Museum Giphy You're not one to cause a fuss or doing anything too wild, Cancer. So, for St. Patricks Day, the stars have decided that you should check out an Irish museum. This experience will speak to your chill soul, and keep you out of those crowds. You'll love getting some peace and quiet, and even learning a little something important along the way. If you're looking for one of these unique museums to go to, I would suggest the Irish Arts Center in Midtown.

Leo: Go To A Parade Giphy Unlike a Cancer or even a Capricorn, you love the crowds, Leo. There's nothing your extroverted soul enjoys more than doing something social and being surrounded by energetic people. On St. Patrick's Day, most major cities have a parade to celebrate all of the history, culture, and traditions behind such a holiday. You'll want to show up sporting as much green as possible, and maybe get one of those glittery necklaces. From the minute you step on the train, you'll be in a sea of St. Patrick's Day fans who are headed to cheer in festive spirit and have a wonderful day.

Virgo: Look For Four-Leaf Clovers Giphy You're an Earth sign, Virgo. So, on St. Patrick's Day you should get outside and look around for some four-leaf clovers. Maybe your March hasn't been going quite as you expected, or maybe all the stars are totally aligned in your universe and your feeling just fine. No matter what your situation may be, it's always nice to have a little luck on your side. In kindergarten, I remember they used to take us outside into the field on St. Patrick's Day to spot the perfect clovers. Very rarely did we find what we were looking for (Those three-leaf clovers are really such a tease.). But, the experience was fun nonetheless. Be a kid again and search for something that'll have the same effect as that pot of gold (Well, kind of. You might not be as rich afterwards.)

Libra: Take A Green Bath Giphy St. Patrick's Day is going to be a self-care day for you, Libra. Like a Cancer, you don't like much a fuss. In fact, the more peaceful and serene your life can be the more perfect it is in your mind. You hate confrontation, so naturally, those rowdy parade and bar crawl crowds just weren't for you. Thank goodness that green bath bombs exist — because they'll have you feeling festive and refreshed all at once. You've heard about those cities that turn their rivers green every year when this holiday comes around, and so this is kind of like that just on a smaller scale.

Scorpio: Watch An Irish-Inspired Movie Giphy OK, so it doesn't necessarily have to be as sappy as P.S. I Love You, but you can't deny it's a picture perfect movie even with all the tears. On this St. Patrick's Day, you'll be having a movie marathon! It's always nice to have an excuse to spend some time with your girls snuggled up in the comfiest of blankets with unreal snacks. Especially for your Scorpio soul, nothing quite sounds better than being in the company of your closest friends for the festivities. Maybe you'll watch those old Disney Channel movies like The Luck of the Irish, or one a throwback film like Ella Enchanted where leprechauns seemingly make an unexpected appearance. Whatever flick you may find, it'll surely be a cozy night spent in.

Sagittarius: Take A Trip To Ireland Giphy Pack your suitcase and pull out your passport, Sagittarius. It's once again time to take a trip, and this time you're going to be Ireland bound. Nobody does St. Patrick's Day quite like the Irish themselves, so you'll want to spend at least a long weekend in Dublin, Cork, or Galway and get the real firsthand experience. Sit in a pub for an entire afternoon, and strike up a conversation with one of the many lovely locals. Everyone will be celebrating, and the more is always the merrier, so your company will be instantly appreciated. Maybe you'll even head to the Guinness Storehouse to grab a drink and get a proper tour of the stouts.

Capricorn: Listen To Live Irish Music Giphy If you're anything like me, Capricorn, you love listening to live music. Those restaurants that get local bands to play in the summertime truly set the mood for you, and you'll always appreciate the unique atmosphere they so effortlessly create. On this holiday, you'll probably be into all of the traditions because you love that sort of the thing, but you should also make time to discover a new soundtrack. According to the stars, on St. Patrick's Day, you should ditch your usual concert venues and find a pub that's hosting some authentic, live Irish vibes. Maybe you'll start a dance party with your posse, or just casually sip on something while taking it all in from the corner. It'll all be so aesthetically-pleasing.

Aquarius: Have Your Own St. Patrick's Day Party Giphy Doing your own thing is sort of your style, Aquarius. So, you could join the crowds and get social like the rest, or you could spark the spirit yourself. Take it from our favorite sitcom crew over at The Office, that St. Patrick's Day is not a day for fighting and one that's supposed to cover your workspace in clovers and shamrock-shaped cookies. Scrolling through Pinterest is always a good idea when it comes to hosting and doing DIY things, and you'll love decorating your apartment with green and orange streamers, and pulling out only the marshmallows in a bowl of Lucky Charms for an upbeat brunch with your besties. Is this also an excuse to drink bottomless mimosas? I've heard there are some great matcha recipes out there that'll sure turn everything green.