Chili's has plenty of exciting offerings for fans to kick off spring this month. Chili's March 2020 deals include cheap cocktails and exciting giveaways to celebrate the chain's anniversary. Here are the details on the promos you can snag this season.

To celebrate 45 years of Chili's, fans can get Presidente Margaritas for only $3.13 on Friday, March 13. The signature drink, which includes Sauza Conmemorativo Tequila, Presidente Brandy, and Patrón Citronge orange liquor, even comes in a special cup which you can take home. The commemorative cups have a cool design that says, "Party like it's our birthday." However, they're only available while supplies last, so you'll want to hurry to Chili's on March 13. To find a restaurant near you, check out Chili's restaurant locator.

You can also enjoy another cheap sip at Chili's this spring: the Lucky Jameson. The drink, which is March's Margarita of the Month, is a special St. Patrick's Day celebration. It combines Jameson Irish Whiskey, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec, and Fresh Sour for a refreshing taste. You can get the drink all month long at Chili's for only $5.

There are also exciting freebies for fans during Chili's birthday month. Make sure to keep an eye on Chili's social media accounts, aka Instagram and Twitter, from March 1 through March 13, because you could win some fan-favorite swag. Some giveaways during the 13-day long festivities include a Skillet Queso bomber jacket, an "I Feel God in this Chili's Tonight" t-shirt (an homage to Pam Beasley and The Office, of course), and other Chili's-themed goodies.

The chain also joined TikTok, @chilisofficial, on Friday, March 6, and is celebrating the event by offering three lucky fans the chance to win $313 gift cards to Chili's. All you'll have to do to take part in Chili's Birthday challenge is head to TikTok and search for #ChilisBirthday. You'll then need to make a TikTok of someone's reaction to being surprised with the Chili's Birthday song. Make sure to use #ChilisBirthday and #contest to be eligible for the giveaway. You'll have until midnight on Friday, March 13 to enter the special challenge.