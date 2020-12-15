Ethan and Grayson Dolan are more than just YouTubers and content creators. They're also founders of their very own fragrance and candle line, Wakeheart. If you're a hardcore fan, you're already well aware of the twins' latest business venture, but did you know the Dolan Twins' Wakeheart's Winter Collection is on sale right now? That's right — it's the perfect time to get your hands on some signature scents to make your space smell like a winter wonderland.

The Winter Collection includes two Christmastime candles, which are part of their larger Crystal Candle Collection. With Christmas right around the corner, you'll definitely want to stock up on these festive products, and right now is the best time to do so with 30% off your purchase from the Winter Collection by entering WINTER30 at checkout. The Ultimate Winter Trio, for example, comes to $43 after the promo and makes an amazing holiday gift. This trio includes both of the Winter Collection candles, Comfort and Joy, plus a wick trimmer.

The wick trimmer helps to keep your candles burning longer and more evenly, and is necessary for any candle lover. When it comes to the candles, Comfort ($36, Wakeheart) is the sweeter option of the two. The cozy candle has fragrances of gingerbread, cinnamon, and vanilla sugar. It'll definitely take you back to the days of baking cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve.

The candle is supposed to evoke a cozy feel, and even has a red aventurine crystal inside. The red aventurine gives a warm blanket feel, and is meant to protect you from any negative vibes. Each candle comes with a surprise crystal inside that reveals itself once the candle has burned down a bit. It's like getting two presents in one, and gives you a keepsake long after the candle has burned down.

The Joy scent ($36, Wakeheart) is more woodsy and is meant to make your spirits bright. The fir balsam, fresh pine, and crisp snowflake fragrances will immediately make you think of Christmas trees and spending the holidays with your family. It'll bring on positivity, and the green aventurine crystal inside is meant to be "a powerful reminder that you can seize any opportunity that awaits you."

Get whichever scent speaks to you the most, and if they both sound amazing, consider treating yourself to the Joy + Comfort Bundle that's already 15% off ($61, Wakeheart), and then an extra 30% off at checkout with the promo code.

