If you're a fan of the Dolan Twins, you're likely already familiar with their fragrance brand, Wakeheart, which features signature scents and crystal candles. Get excited, because now is the perfect time to get your hands on some products at a discounted rate. The Dolan Twins' Wakeheart Black Friday 2020 sale is going on right now with 30% off the entire site. That includes bundle deals and their winter collection, making this sale the perfect place to shop for your bestie or family members this time of year.

Grayson and Ethan Dolan created Wakeheart with the intent to provide "scents that provoke confidence and encourage memorable experiences," according to their mission statement. What started out as two signature scents in 2019 has now grown to multiple collections and a candle line that features surprise crystals inside.

There are so many products to choose from, so you definitely need to take advantage of this Black Friday deal. In order to get 30% off, you just need to enter the code BF30 at checkout. If you're not sure what scent to go with, they have quizzes for both their fragrances and candles that will help you identify your "perfect scent." They also have a Discovery Set that includes six of the original Wakeheart scents to test out ($27, Wakeheart).

However, you can't go wrong with either of the Dolan Twins signature scents. The Ethan scent is a mixture of almonds, toasted vanilla, pink peppercorn, and coffee blossom, and the Grayson scent has pink lychee, cool rain, sandalwood, and cloud musk ($34, Wakeheart). Both signature scents are meant to inspire memories and confidence. With the Black Friday deal, you can get both fragrances in the Dolan Signature Scent Bundle for only $69.

Candle and Christmas lovers alike will definitely want to check out Wakeheart's Winter Collection, featuring two new candles — Comfort and Joy. Comfort is a more sweet-scented candle that might remind you of making cookies and decorating gingerbread houses with your family. Whereas, Joy will make your home smell like a Christmas tree with notes of balsam, pine, and crisp snowflakes.

You'll find either a red or green aventurine crystal inside each of these candles that you can keep long after they're done burning. No worries if you can't choose between the two holiday scents. There is also an Ultimate Winter Trio bundle that includes the two candles and a wick trimmer for an additional 20% off with the Black Friday deal making it only $49 at checkout.

Buy your parents a new fragrance to wear, or give your bestie a candle that will make their apartment smell amazing. You could even treat yourself to a bundle or two. Whatever you decide to get, you're sure to find a scentsational price when you check out.

