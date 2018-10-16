6 Signs Your Relationship Can't Be Fixed, According To Couples' Therapists

When you first started noticing the rockiness in your relationship escalating, you may have tried to talk it over with your partner. It worked for a bit, but then you started noticing the rifts again. Maybe you and bae tried couples' therapy, and that didn't work either. "Nothing seems to bridge the gap between you," Dr. Brown explains. "You have genuinely lost hope because you have tried and tried again to do whatever you could to work it out with your partner, and it is clearly not working... and not likely to work." It becomes a feeling of chronic hopelessness that your relationship will ever get out of this slump, he says, and that's when accepting the end comes into play.

"Unfortunately, relationships can’t all work," Aoife Drury, a psychosexual and relationship therapist, tells Elite Daily. "Negative emotions are often demonized, and we are made to feel as though feeling sad, angry, and hurt is not good for us. That's not the case. You are perfectly entitled to experience and go through these emotions," she says. When you've accepted that your relationship is beyond repair, it's going to hurt, but as I'm sure you've heard before, time heals all wounds. "Take your time; there is no one way to mourn the loss of a relationship, and there isn’t a set timeframe."

If you've noticed any of these signs, it doesn't mean your relationship has to be over on the spot. Sit down with your partner and talk to them about the things you've seen recently. Have conversation after conversation about it, and if there's no solving whatever issue may be at hand, "then it is time to end it," Dr. Brown says. "When you have reached this point, you need to pull the plug as quickly as possible," even if all you really want to do is hang onto your love for as long as possible. "Hanging on is only going to prolong your emotional pain and suffering," and in the end, holding onto them for dear life is only going to hurt that much more.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.

