5 Signs Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Will Reconcile That'll Give You So Much Hope

Peanut butter and jelly. French Fries and ketchup. Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner. What do these things all have in common? They're all better together. So, what do we do now that Jordyn and Kylie have reportedly broken up? Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans know Jenner and Woods are longtime best friends, but their BFF bliss was seemingly put to a halt recently thanks to Woods reportedly locking lips with Tristan Thompson. Elite Daily reached out previously to Woods and Thompson's teams for comment on the cheating reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication. The reports were dramatic, shocking, and totally disorienting. Now, fans are on the lookout for signs Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods will reconcile.

Right now, Woods is seemingly living in Kardashian exile. While she used to pop up on Jenner and her sisters' feeds as regularly as a relative, it's now as if she fell off the face of the earth. During an appearance on Red Table Talk with Jaden Pinkett Smith on March 1, Woods said that she has had contact with Jenner since the scandal broke. In fact, Woods claimed she spoke with both Jenner and Khloé Kardashian the morning after she and Thompson reportedly kissed (her words, not mine), though she also admitted she left the whole kissing part out when she talked about the evening. Elite Daily reached out to Woods, Thompson, and Kardashian's teams for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication. Now, it's anybody's guess what's going to happen to this dynamic pair.

There are a few things that could make this friendship worth salvaging for Jenner, despite the obvious feelings of betrayal. Here are a few signs they might make up.

1. The sheer depth of their history.

According to Cosmopolitan, Woods and Jenner have been in each other's lives since 2012. If you're doing the math at home, that means they met during some pretty formative years, at roughly 15 years of age. They were introduced via Jaden Smith, who was a mutual friend to both Woods and Jenner at the time. In fact, Woods' late father, John Woods, was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Belair, which, of course, starred Jaden's father, Will Smith.

In the past seven years, Woods and Jenner hit the first few major milestones in any young person's life together, but that doesn't even touch the surface of what they've been through. Woods saw Jenner through her extremely public transformation from the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling to the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire. Perhaps most notably, they also weathered the loss of Woods' father and Jenner's first pregnancy together. Woods has acted as the first round of color-testing for Jenner's famous Kylie Lip Kits and played the role of roommate, confidant, and "soul sister" in her life. It's hard to just cut someone like that out of your life.

2. Kylie reportedly hasn't cut Jordyn completely off.

Woods revealed to Jada Pinkett Smith during her interview that she and Jenner have been in touch since word about Thompson and her hit the media waves. Woods also liked a photo Kylie posted of herself on March 8. It might have been an accident, but still. Maybe it was a small effort on Woods' part to reach out.

According to TMZ, Jenner and Woods have reportedly "texted a bit" after all the drama, too. Elite Daily reached out to Woods' and Jenner's teams regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication. However, knowing what I know about being a young girl with a best friend — and even though Jenner is definitely between a rock and a hard place with her sister and BFF reportedly at odds — I bet she's sent off a few texts to Woods.

Regardless, it looks like it's possible all communication hasn't just stopped, which means there's hope for a potential reconciliation in the future.

3. Kylie's total silence on the whole scandal.

While Khloé's sisters have jumped to her defense in the past, Jenner has remained totally silent on social media and has remained off the record about Woods and Thompson in this situation. One might have expected her to have made a public statement by now, but she hasn't and probably won't. Perhaps she wants to stay as below-the-radar as she possibly can on this one? But, it could also be that she doesn't want to say something she will have to take back later if she and Woods reconcile.

4. They're still following each other on social media.

Instagram/Jordyn Woods

This is the big one. Every other Kardashian sister stopped following Woods, but Jenner is still floating on her radar. Photos of Woods are still on Jenner's Instagram feed, too, meaning she hasn't asked anyone on her team to go in and delete all evidence of their friendship or something.

5. Kylie's Twitter banner

If you pop over to Jenner's Twitter, her entire banner image is still a huge photo of her and Woods. It seems particularly interesting that no one in the Kylie Cosmetics or Kardashian/Jenner PR camp have had the picture (which was a shot as part of their campaign for their KYLIE x Jordyn Kylie Cosmetics line together), replaced yet. (Kris Jenner? Hello?)

I don't know. I genuinely don't know how this one is going to play out. Hopefully, Jenner and Woods keep us posted, and if not them, then Jada Pinkett Smith.