Kim Kardashian Unfollowed Tristan Thompson & Jordyn Woods On IG, So That Means Something

Things in the Kardashian family are getting more complicated by the day thanks to this whole Tristan Thompson-Jordyn Woods situation. Not only has Khloé Kardashian given Thompson the boot following allegations that he cheated on her with Woods, but now Kim Kardashian is letting her opinion on the situation be known. While much of the family has remained mum on the matter, Kim is using social media to do all the talking. What does that mean, exactly? Well, Kim Kardashian unfollowed Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods on Instagram. So, I guess there’s maybe some truth to all the rumors surrounding Thompson and Woods after all.

For those of you who don’t know — and really, how could you not? — Thompson and Woods are said to have gotten a little too cozy at a house party recently and they were spotted making out. This, of course, isn’t the first time Thompson has allegedly cheated on Khloé. In April 2018, right before Khloé gave birth to her daughter True, reports surfaced that Thompson was caught on video smooching another woman. So, this isn’t exactly new territory for Khloé.

As you can imagine, it’s not unfamiliar territory for her family either. And Kim, in particular, has had some strong opinions about Thompson since news of the first cheating scandal broke. In an August 2018 appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Kim spoke at length about that first cheating scandal and how deeply it affected the whole family.

“It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” Kim said at the time. “I think ultimately we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby, you know? Khloé's motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that.”

Given Kim’s previous comments, there’s no doubt that the family will be there for Khloé if she needs them. What makes this situation even more unfortunate is who Thompson cheated with. Woods is Kylie Jenner’s best friend, so Jenner is in a tough spot right now as well. I mean, what do you do when your BFF makes out with your sister’s boyfriend? It’s a weird situation and I’m sure it’s putting everyone on edge.

What’s worse is that the Kardashian-Jenner family really considered Woods part of the family. “It’s all mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere,” a source recently told People. “The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too.”

Beyond business, though, there are real people and real feelings at stake. Not to mention the fact that Khloé and Thompson have a daughter together who’s not even a year old yet. These are sensitive times for everyone involved, I’m sure.

Hopefully, everyone can iron out their differences once the drama dies down. At the very least, baby True deserves a peaceful environment to grow up in. So, here’s hoping there’s no longstanding animosity.