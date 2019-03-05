Being a twenty-something year-old is the time for many people to hustle. Your checking account may have a comma, but that's usually the extent of it. Unless, of course, you're Kyle Jenner. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and beauty mogul has made ~waves~ in recent years for working her way towards becoming the youngest billionaire (yes, with a "b"). So, is Kylie Jenner a billionaire? Or is she still moving up the ranks towards becoming one? Well, fam, it looks like we should break out the champagne, because Kylie Jenner has made history, according to Forbes.

At just 21 years old, Kylie Jenner is the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire, Forbes reports. Regarding this incredible achievement, the publication spoke with Jenner, and she was humble AF about it. "I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future," Jenner told Forbes. "But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back," she added.

Um, a pat on the back? GIRL, you are currently the youngest billionaire — that deserves much more status than a simple pat on the back!

Forbes credited Jenner's partnership with Ulta selling Kylie Cosmetics in physical stores to helping take the leap from millionaire to billionaire, but Jenner noted that Kylie Cosmetics "popped up at a few stores, I did my usual social media—I did what I usually do, and it just worked." Just like that?

I guess so.

Jenner told the publication that her online presence helped aid the growth of her company — even before founding Kylie Cosmetics back in 2015. "It’s the power of social media," she said, adding, "I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything."

Of course, it should be noted that she did it all without the help of the Kylie Jenner GoFundMe page that comedian Josh Ostrovsky created after Jenner was named one of Forbes’ 60 Richest Self-Made Women and appeared on the magazine's cover.

In case you missed that incredibly, erm, important campaign, here's what the description read on Jenner's GoFundMe page:

Kylie Jenner was on the cover of Forbes Magazine today for having a net worth of 900 million dollars, which is heartbreaking. I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars. WE MUST RAISE 100 MILLION DOLLARS TO HELP HER GET TO A BILLION, PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD, THIS IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT

Beyond adorable that anyone would believe that our girl needs help in any way, shape, or form financially.

So, what's next in store for our very successful Kardashian sibling? Perhaps she'll take a break from work and celebrate her success with a luxurious vacation. Or maybe she'll buy something super expensive, like a yacht or (another) private jet.

Actually, according to Kylie, she's going to celebrate by continuing to expand her beauty empire, currently focusing on bringing setting powder, eyeshadows, and bronzers to Ulta. "I see [Kylie Cosmetics] going very far," Jenner told Forbes. "I work really hard."

Believe us, Kylie, it shows. Congrats to our girl for being the ultimate boss lady!