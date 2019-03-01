Amid all of the latest Kardashian-Jenner drama, the youngest Jenner sister has still managed to release a new makeup product this week. Because I mean, nothing – not even best friend vs. sister turmoil – can come between a girl and her beauty business, right? The latest products to hit Kylie's digital shelves are the new Kylie Cosmetics setting powders, because what other way to trick yourself into believing your life is "set" than by setting their makeup?

On Thursday, Feb. 28, the beauty mogul took to her personal and brand Instagram feeds to reveal the six shades of powders designed to set makeup, combat oily skin, and provide a natural-looking glow. The finishing powders are set to launch on KylieCosmetics.com on March 7, so Kylie Cosmetics lovers have just about a week until they can add the finishing step to their makeup collection.

The granulated soft powders are going to be available in translucent, soft pink, beige, yellow, dark, and deep dark — so a wide range of skin tones can cop one of powders in order to finish off their makeup look.

On the night of the reveal, in typical Kylie fashion, she took to her personal Instagram stories to give her fans a closer look at the new products and exactly how to use them.

In the beginning of the reveal, Kylie debuted a light pink Kylie Cosmetics box showcasing all six of the powders – which makes me believe that you will have the option to buy the powders as a set, or individually. And while the price of the powders is yet to be announced, if I had to guess I'd say they're probably around the same price as the Kylie Cosmetics bronzers and blushes which cost $18 each.

"As some of you may have guessed already, I'm launching powders," Kylie said in her Instagram stories. "I'm really excited for this because I feel like powder is such an important part of my makeup, [and] it was really important to release this right after blushes, bronzers, and highlighters," she added. "It completes every look and I have worked hard to get the color right, no flash back, they're so velvety, smooth and gorgeous," she gushed.

Now, if you're someone that typically reaches for a liquid makeup setting spray over a loose finishing powder when setting your makeup, let me break down the differences for you. While both products help to keep your makeup in tact, setting sprays typically act as a seal over your makeup, while powders are meant to work with and fix your makeup. Finishing powders like Kylie's are often used to create a brightening effect while sweeping away any imperfections, and balancing the secretion of oils on your face throughout the day.

Another difference between setting sprays and setting powders is that sprays are spritzed all over the face (just like facial mists), while powders are typically dabbed underneath of the eyes, on the nose, and "T-zone", or basically any areas that are susceptible to unwanted shine.

If you're sold on the idea of purchasing one of Kylie Cosmetics' new setting powders, you can do so come March 7. So even if your life isn't necessarily "set", at least your makeup can be.