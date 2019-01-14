I honestly lost track of how many fab collections and launches Kylie Cosmetics came out with in 2018. It seemed as if the brand was dropping products like they were hot (and they were) almost single month, and apparently, they don't intend to slow down in the new year. If you're seen the sneak peaks, you're probably wondering, when do Kylie Cosmetics' new blushes, bronzers, & Kylighters drop? The new launch is actually just days away, but only a few details have been revealed, so here's everything we know so far, including why I have a feeling this will be one of her best releases yet.

Don't get me wrong — I love a bright eyeshadow palette or a bold statement lip as much as the next beauty junkie, but when it comes to my favorite makeup to buy, base products are my bread and butter. So when Kylie Jenner revealed on her Instagram Story that she was launching all new blushes, bronzers, and Kylighters (her version of highlighters, natch), I instantly marked the launch date in my Google Calendar. The newness drops on Friday, January 18, and you'll definitely catch me starting my weekend out on a high note by stocking up on as many newbies as my makeup bag will allow for.

First of all, the whole baby-pink-and-black combo is very old-school Britney Spears, and seeing as it was just the 20-year anniversary of the ...Baby One More Time album, I'm highly in favor of this aesthetic. Keep in mind, though, that these aren't Kylie's first base products. She already has a collection of cheekily-named blushes like the "Virginity" Blush ($20, kyliecosmetics.com), not to mention similarly packaged Kylighters in shades like "French Vanilla" ($22, kyliecosmetics.com). Also on the glow spectrum, she's released a number of powder highlighting palettes in various collections, as well as a sprinkling of loose pigment shimmers like the Ultra Glow in "Santorini" ($14, kyliecosmetics.com). She's never released a single pan bronzer or contour shade, although a few have made their way into face palettes.

In her teaser posts, Jenner hinted at the "amazing new formulas," meaning these newbies will be even better quality than what we've experienced so far, which was already pretty damn good. There will be six blushes, six highlighters, and six bronzers, the latter of which seem to have a pretty decent shade range, as well as options with both cool and warm undertones to choose from. Not bad, Ms. Jenner!

Like I said, the newness drops on January 18, so if you see me looking particularly beat next week, you best believe it's because I'm rocking my new blush, bronzer and Kylighter.