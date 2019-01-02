Consider 2019 already off to an incredible start — at least for lovers of complexion products. On Wednesday, Jan. 2, Morphe Brushes continued the festivities of ringing in the new year with a truly exciting new launch, one that literally has me and (likely) most other beauty brands quaking in their boots. The brand has announced the impending launch of their new Fluidity Collection, i.e. Morphe's groundbreaking foray into liquid complexion products. What's in Morphe's Fluidity Collecton, you ask? Well, only everything you could ever want when it comes to foundation, concealer, finishing powders, and even more.

Let's just get right to it, shall we? Now, it's understood that breaking into the complexion market, particularly in a long-awaited time like this when brands are finally being held accountable for the inclusivity of their shade ranges, puts a huge amount of responsibility and (necessary) pressure on a brand. Morphe has accepted this challenge, ensuring they begin 2019 on the right foot with their Fluidity Collection, launching on Jan. 17, 2019, at Morphe stores and on the brand's website. To start us off, this collection includes an all-new Fluidity Foundation, a liquid formula which comes in a groundbreaking 60 SHADES — lightest of light to darkest of dark, with so many undertones considered in between.

Courtesy of Morphe

IDK about you, but I think I just died and went to heaven. Because heaven is a place where every person out there can find a foundation match. In addition to the truly incredible shade range, Morphe says the Fluidity Foundation is also suitable for all skin types, it's 24-hour-wear, and it's resistant to water, sweat, and transferring. That claim alone has me ready to marry this foundation without a prenup. But even better, this new product is retailing for only $18. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm yours.

Courtesy of Morphe

Before the launch, Morphe and Lipsticknick, Morphe's Director of Global Artistry, allowed me the coveted honor of testing out this top-secret launch. And let me tell you, I was sold the minute it was on my skin. Lipsticknick found my shade match almost instantly, applied the foundation on me with a brush, and right then, I learned that a little of this foundation went a long way. One small dot of foundation covered my entire face with enough coverage that I felt like I had an even canvas to work with, but lightweight enough that it felt light as air. Considering the affordable price tag, this, to me, felt like an investment worth making.

Courtesy of Morphe

Oh, and 60 shades of foundation isn't the only good news there is coming with the new Fluidity Collection. This launch also brings a set of 31 full-coverage, soft-matte Fluidity Concealers, again, ensuring that so many different undertones aren't left without a match. These babies, which will retail for just $9 (!!!!!!!), boast 16-hour-long-wear coverage, as well as resistance to water, sweat, and transferring. The concealer, as well as the foundation, are both free of any fragrances (bless) and parabens (double bless).

If you thought your day couldn't get better with the news of 60 shades of foundation and 31 shades of concealer, just wait! There's more! The brand is also rolling out two new primers, Equalizer and Revitalizer, for just $12 each; a Fluidity Brush and Sponge Trio, retailing for $19 for the set; and a line of 15 matte Filter Effect Finishing Powders, retailing for $12 each.

Courtesy of Morphe

The Equalizer Primer boasts a formula that smooths and balances skin, creating an impeccable base for foundation, while the Revitalizer Primer promises a super moisturizing formula, so any flakes or cracks in your foundation will be a thing of the past.

Courtesy of Morphe Courtesy of Morphe

Of course, Morphe wouldn't bless us with the fruits of the complexion gods without giving us the tools to use them. The Fluidity Brush and Sponge Trio comes with the brand's M439 Deluxe Buffer Brush, perfect for buffing out your foundation if you're a brush girl; the M173 Mini Buffer Brush to blend out your concealer; and the Complexion Blending Beauty Sponge to blend everything out and/or together, if you're a sponge girl.

Courtesy of Morphe

Finally, the brand is rounding out the Fluidity Collection with the release of 15 shades of their matte Finishing Powder. The formula is versatile enough to lightly dust atop your foundation and concealer to set it or to be worn on its own for a sheer matte look.

Courtesy of Morphe

2018 was truly a game-changing year for beauty brands turning over a new leaf in terms of inclusive, diverse shade ranges. And every day, there's still work to be done. Thankfully, Morphe's Fluidity Collection, positioned as "a movement in makeup to make up for the lack of options," is starting 2019 off on a high note. By creating a line of 60 foundation shades and 31 concealer shades, in addition to three other amazing launches — all of which are incredibly affordable —the brand is making sure every Morphe Babe can see themselves in this collection.

Courtesy of Morphe

The full Fluidity Collection will launch on Thursday, Jan. 17, on Morphe's website and at Morphe stores. If you can't swing a trip to a Morphe store, but you'd like to swatch IRL, the collection will hit select Ulta stores, as well as Ulta's website, on Sunday, Jan. 20.

Get ready for an inclusive start to 2019, Morphe Babes. As the brand puts it, there will be "no tone left unturned."