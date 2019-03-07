The Future Of Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods' Friendship May Depend On One Major Factor

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods went from being best friends to not being on speaking terms in just a matter of days. Most reports about the state of Jenner and Woods friendship post-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal say that Jenner is effectively giving Woods the silent treatment while she figures out how she feels about the entire ordeal. Now, a new report says that the future of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship depends on Khloé Kardashian. Basically, the report says that if Kardashian is cool with Woods one day, Jenner will be. Elite Daily reached out to the Kardashian's and Woods' teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Feb. 19, TMZ reported that Kardashian had dumped Thompson after learning he reportedly hooked up with Woods at an afterparty at his house over the previous weekend. Woods told Jada Pinkett Smith in an appearance on Red Table Talk that she was drunk enough to have impaired judgment, but not to forget everything that happened at the party.

She admitted that she probably shouldn't have been at the party at Thompson's house in the first place, but that the "hookup" really just consisted of Thompson kissing Woods as she left the house, nothing more. Woods revealed to Smith that when asked about the party by Kardashian and Jenner on Feb. 18, she lied and said nothing happened with Thompson. She claimed it was a protective lie she told to shield Kardashian's feelings — a move she thought would be OK because the kiss was passionless and nothing happened after. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment on these claims, but did not hear back.

In the time since, Woods has moved out of Jenner's house, Jenner has had a fight and resolved said fight with Travis Scott, and Jenner has been posting a bunch of videos of her spending time with other friends. It looks like she's turning to her and Woods' mutual friends for support in the middle of all this chaos, which makes sense. Woods reportedly feels isolated after being cut off from the Kardashian-Jenner family, but it seems like the only thing that could mend that split now is time.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that "Kylie is still figuring out where Jordyn fits into her life."

"The biggest reason is because Kylie wants to respect her sister, Khloé," the source went on. "Khloé was initially irate at Jordyn and wanted nothing to do with her ever again. However, Khloé is a forgiving person and she's just trying to see if she can get over being hurt by someone she considered a sister."

They continued, "It gets better for [Khloé] every day, but nothing more than accepting what happened at this point. Kylie loves Jordyn, but she loves her sister, Khloé, more and the future of the friendship is directly associated to Khloé's happiness." Welp, that's that, I guess.

Kardashian was originally irate with Woods like the source said, and her tweets proved it.

During Woods' Red Table Talk episode, Kardashian tweeted directly at Woods accusing her of lying about what went down at that afterparty.

Kardashian's tweet said,

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

She backtracked on accusing Woods of splitting up her family after getting a ton of backlash. Her tweets following hinted that forgiving Woods could be in the cards for her, but it's clearly going to take a while.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I)," she said in one tweet. "I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time."

The tweet that was explicitly about Woods said, "What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."

Long story short, it looks like there is hope for Jenner and Woods' friendship yet. If Kardashian can forgive her, that seems to be the key to unlocking the rest of the family's forgiveness. That's what happened the last time Thompson cheated, as Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed us, so we'll see if that's in the cards for Season 16, which begins in March.