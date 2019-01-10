5 Body Language Clues Your SO Is Ready For Commitment, If They Haven’t Verbalized It Yet
In the beginning stages of a relationship, you and your partner may find yourselves struggling a bit to feel completely comfortable talking about how you feel and what you want. You may be looking for different levels of commitment from your relationship, but you're not comfortable enough with each other to have ~the talk~ just yet. So, what do you do? Well, luckily, you can try to spot the body language signs your partner is ready for commitment if they have yet to verbalize what exactly it is they want, but you really want to know where you stand.
The thing about commitment is that people define it in different ways. For some, commitment could be labeling the relationship with an anniversary date and making it social media official. To others, it could mean simply telling each other how you feel, or something else entirely. But it can get tricky. Because commitment is such a gray area, sitting down with your partner and figuring out how you both define it can be incredibly important. But if you're not ready to have that conversation just yet, worry not. These body language clues can give you somewhat of an indication, without you having to have ~the talk~ right now. However, do try not to put it off for too long. Being on the same page is important, and having an honest conversation can be the best way to get there.
1They lean toward you when you talk.
It's one thing to lean in for a kiss, but when your SO leans in simply to get closer to you when you speak, take note. "In a noisy bar, this sign might not hold much weight," body language expert Patti Wood tells Elite Daily. "But when he can physically hear you perfectly well and leans in anyway, it means he's interested in what you have to say — and you, in general."
Generally speaking, we want to get as close as possible to the things and people we love. If your partner gets up close and personal with you when it's not totally essential, it might mean something more to them than just trying to hear you better.
2They raise their eyebrows when you're speaking.
Granted, raising your eyebrows at someone can also mean there's a sense of confusion. But Wood says that when your partner raises their brows at you when you're speaking, that could mean they're completely into you. "Notice if he raises his eyebrows in a quick flash the moment he sees you, that is magical," she explains. "We eyebrow flash when we first see people we love and trust it signals both, 'I like what I see' and 'I want more of it.'"
3Their smile stretches well beyond their mouth.
Being the reason for someone's smile can be a beautiful feeling, but being the reason why they smile with every muscle in their face? That can be even better. "Real smiles extend well beyond the mouth," she elaborates. "They lift the forehead and give you slightly squinty eyes for a moment, along with little lines. If his smile involves his whole face, it means you're genuinely affecting him in a good way." How cute!
4They point their feet toward you.
It's pretty incredible how the direction your feet point can actually mean something about how you feel about your boo, or how they feel about you. "Because the feet are involved in the fight-or-flight response that kicks in when you're in danger, they're largely controlled by the unconscious mind — and can be very telling in social interactions," Wood explains. "The feet tend to point where the heart wants to go." So, if your partner turns their feet toward you in every situation, it could be a subconscious body language clue that they're all-in, even if they don't know it yet.
5They touch you in the simplest, yet sweetest, ways.
There's something special about a person you care about touching you in the most innocent ways (with your consent, of course). If your partner touches your knee or tucks your hair behind your ear, that could be their way of showing you their commitment to you.
If bae "touches your forearm briefly as he makes a point. He wants you to listen," Wood says. "But if he touches you when you say something funny or wonderful or sad and intimate, he is beautifully connecting to you." Not to mention, the two of you may even begin to subconsciously form some sort of silent communication with your touches, she explains. "If you develop a secret touch, to your side or back or forehead or some place sweet, or an extra squeeze in the handhold, that is wonderful. You can create that and give it to him, and you can even ask him for it."
If you've noticed any of these body language clues from your partner, it could mean they're completely committed to you. Maybe they're just a little bit nervous about coming out and saying it. If you think that's the case, don't be afraid to sit down and have a conversation. The only way you'll really know how they're feeling for sure is if you talk to them about it. You truly never know — they may have been longing to talk about it with you, too, but perhaps didn't know how to bring it up.