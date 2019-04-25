4 Relationship Fights That Might Mean A Breakup Is Coming, According To An Expert

One thing that keeps couples happy is a sense of gratitude. Think about how you feel when your boo thanks you for cooking dinner, or for sacrificing your Friday night to help them study for an exam, or understanding when they have to work late. When you strip all of that away, you’re left with another situation that could breed resentment.

“A strong history of lacking felt and expressed gratitude can lead to people feeling unappreciated,” explains Dr. Brown. “Feeling unappreciated as exampled by an increasing number of conflicts is also a potential indicator that your relationship may be vulnerable to a premature breakup.”

It’s so critical that both partners feel appreciated. So, if your fights have something to do with the fact that one person continually feels like their actions don’t matter or go unnoticed, that could spell trouble for the relationship.

To be clear, having any one of these fights does not mean you’re definitely headed for a breakup. Some couples are able to move past trust issues, dissatisfaction with their sex life, and other problems, provided they’re both committed to doing their part in making any necessary changes to make their partner feel safe and loved. However, Dr. Brown says if you’re having these same fights over and over, that’s typically a warning sign.

“Couples are who are what we ‘high conflict’ are also at higher risk for a breakup because their relationship is constantly embroiled in turmoil without any real means to resolve the arguments,” he explains.

If you're having one or more of these fights with your partner and you're worried about the fate of your relationship, Dr. Brown recommends sitting down with your SO in a neutral environment to talk about what’s been going on. This talk shouldn’t happen right in the middle of a fight, but rather, once you’ve both calmed down and can have a rational, empathetic discussion.

“The goal should be to understand, not to 'win’ or prove a point” he adds. “The circumstances should make it safe to express your thoughts and feelings without fear of retribution.”

Dr. Brown also advises seeking out the help of a couples therapist if you feel unprepared to solve the problems plaguing your relationship on your own, but are determined to salvage your bond.

“Doing this can help enhance your mutual understanding as well as the odds that you may be able to work things out,” he tells Elite Daily.

Don’t panic if you’ve noticed you’re having these kinds of fights with your SO. Now that you’ve identified that your relationship could be in trouble, you have the power to do something about it. In other words, when you realize that you truly feel your relationship is worth fighting for, you can start figuring out what you want to stop fighting about.