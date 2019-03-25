Do you believe if someone in a relationship cheats that it's an automatic dealbreaker? Or are there some cases where, if someone makes a mistake once, there can be a chance of rebuilding trust after infidelity and getting the relationship back on track? How you answer that question really is the first step to determining if your relationship can survive cheating. That's because while the majority of the work it takes to get past this betrayal is up to the offending party, NYC relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter tells Elite Daily that some of it comes down to the betrayed partner's willingness to stick it out. "Rebuilding trust in a relationship after infidelity can only be done if both partners are committed to the process of forgiving and moving forward," says Winter.

On the one hand, the idea that it's not just up to the partner who cheats to do the work seems like it might be unfair, but in some ways this can actually be really empowering. After you're cheated on, it's easy to feel powerless because this betrayal has happened to you, but by committing to being a part of working through this problem — and the other problems that may underlie it —it actually puts some control back in your hands in a real way. So, if you are ever in a situation where rebuilding after infidelity is something you're facing, here is how Winter says you can do it.

The cheating partner has to own their mistakes. Giphy In order to start reviving trust in a relationship, Winter says it's essential that the offending partner first take responsibility for the actions. They can’t deflect or justify what they did; instead, they need to fully own it. “The partner that cheated needs to have taken a serious look at their actions, and come to a true place of remorse for the harm they've caused their partner,” explains Winter. “Getting to the root cause, the ‘why,’ is essential for a positive change to occur.”

The offending partner has to put in visible effort to make their partner feel safe and secure. Giphy Remorse is a great start, but even the most sincere apology is just the first step. According to Winter, not only does the cheating partner need to be sorry for their actions, they have to take proactive steps to help make their partner feel safe and secure in the relationship again — which may take some patience. “They need to prove themselves worthy of trust," Winter explains. "This will be a process that takes time, and is not automatically granted. The cheater must have patience and sensitivity as they go through the process of proving that they are trustworthy now.”

Commit to having no more secrets and creating a safe space for honest communication. Giphy Being totally honest all the time can be really hard, because you may want to spare someone’s feelings. However, once that trust is broken, Winter says the only way forward is to be totally open and honest about how you are feeling. “Infidelity lives in the shadows, so do our private thoughts that we hide from our mate. Secrets create barriers. Sharing the truth of how you feel (without finger-pointing) will begin to open the door to safe dialogue between the two of you,” she explains. “When you and your partner can learn that it's safe to share your feelings with each other, an automatic sense of connection will have been established. The intimacy sought through infidelity is now available within the relationship.”