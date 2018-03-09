Women’s intuition is not a myth, y’all. We’re perceptive AF, and even though not all of us can tell when we’re being lied to, many of us can tell when the person we’re dating is being sketchy. Being in a relationship with someone whose dishonesty is apparent from the very beginning is probably not the best idea, but a lot of times, you don’t know you’re dating a chronic liar until it’s too late.

It’s important to note that little white lies (while still not always OK) are different from big fat ones. If you and your partner are doing, like, the Paleo Diet together, and they fib about what they had for lunch because they were hella hungry and couldn’t take it anymore, maybe you shouldn’t express utter rage like you would if you’d found out that, oh, I don’t know, they’ve been lying about having non-Paleo lunch with an ex every day for the past five months. One thing is significantly worse than the other, so being able to differentiate what’s cause for concern and what isn’t is really important if you want to avoid big blowups.

The thing is, everyone lies. Whether we like to admit it or not, we’ve all lied here and there; the size of our lies is what’s important. If your partner is usually very truthful but throws a little, “Yeah, I took out the trash last night,” your way, even when they totally didn’t, then it’s probably not a big deal, as long as this doesn’t happen all the time. But, if your partner lies constantly about where they are, what they’re doing, who they’re with, and how they feel, you should probably have a conversation.

Some partners are really bad liars. Their faces change when they’re being dishonest, they’re really indiscreet, and they demonstrate sketchy behavior. But beware of the lying partner who’s good at it. Their tactics might be way more practiced, and however strong your women’s intuition might be, they can usually get away with anything because they know what they’re doing. Keep an eye out for these signs you’re dating a chronic liar.

1 They Gaslight You Giphy If you confront your partner about their behavior, they will fight back with everything they have in order to either deny it, make you feel like you’re crazy, or make you feel like it’s your fault. This is called gaslighting, and according to a 2017 survey by YouGov, 33 percent of the women surveyed had been called “crazy” or “insane” by someone they were dating. Make no mistake — gaslighting is absolutely a form of manipulation. If your partner refuses to tackle your questions or concerns head-on, and instead, resorts to calling you “crazy” for thinking whatever it is you’re thinking , or says you’re blowing things out of proportion, they are gaslighting you. They’re probably trying to change the subject or cover up some lie that they don’t want to get caught in. “It’s going to be something to make you doubt your ability to follow your intuition and your recollection for events,” love and dating coach Monica Parikh of School of Love NYC tells Elite Daily. Whatever issue it is that you’re trying to confront, Parikh says to carefully watch your partner’s reaction when you bring it up.

2 You Witness Them Lie To Other People Giphy Seeing your partner tell harmless little lies here and there probably isn’t a huge deal. But, if you witness them lying beyond a simple, “I can't go out, I’m sick,” and it becomes a pattern, keep an eye out. “Take note of that,” says Parikh, “because if they lie to somebody else, they’re going to lie to you.”