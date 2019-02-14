4 People Cardi B & Offset Have In Common Who Made Their Split That Much Harder

Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

I'm not going to pretend to understand what it's like being a celebrity and going through a divorce. That sh*t looks confusing from where I'm standing. Add in the variable of having many, many people in the industry in common or, say, having a child together (like in the case of Cardi B and Offset) and I truly can't imagine what the day-to-day struggle is like. I can only assume it's difficult to navigate and a constant exercise in patience, grace, and communication. In fact, these four people Cardi B and Offset have in common are truly family to the two rappers, which makes their split even trickier.

Offset and Cardi B seemed like a match made in heaven. The young Migos member and dynamite, Grammy-winning rap queen shocked fans everywhere when they announced they secretly got hitched on Sept. 20, 2017, after releasing footage of their "engagement." Soon after, Cardi B became pregnant with her first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, whom she co-parents with Offset. Prior to their big marriage reveal, fans suspected there might be trouble in paradise when cheating rumors began circulating. Still, Cardi B admitted she "ain't no angel" herself, leaving everyone kind of like, "Wait, what?"

So, it makes sense some people in their circle might still be fighting for the two to get back together. Take Cardi B's publicist for example...

1. Patientce

So, what are you looking at here? Well, this is a video of Offset crashing Cardi B's concert to present her with a giant bouquet of flowers that spell out "Please take me back, Cardi." You might also notice the redhead guiding Offset to the stage. That's Patientce, Cardi B's publicist and close friend to both her and Offset.

After the concert fiasco, many people jumped on Patientce for her role in Offset's stunt. However, Cardi B took to her Instagram Story to set the record straight, explaining Patience only had her best interest in mind.

"Y'all think I'm going to be draggin' her because I don't agree with some sh*t that she was trying to help a man that was telling her, 'Yo, I love my wife. Please help me get my wife,' cause she told me what happened," Cardi said. "I'm not gonna let y'all drag my b*tch for that, Y'all buggin' and thuggin'."

Salena Vlogs on YouTube

Sources close to Patientce told TMZ she "strongly believes Cardi is still in love with Offset and does not want to pull the plug on their marriage."

Sure, was helping him crash her set the best idea Patientce has ever had? Maybe not. But the fact Cardi B is defending, her despite her efforts to help Offset, shows how sincere their relationship really is.

2. Kulture Kiari Cephus

Yeah, duh someone Offset and Cardi B have in common is their baby! Kulture was born on July 10, 2018, and her parents took great care to keep her hidden from the public during the first few months of her life. The day after Cardi B announced her plans to divorce Offset, she shared the very first photo of their daughter on Instagram.

During her divorce announcement, Cardi B made it clear she and Offset were making all of their decisions with Kulture's best interest in mind and would continue co-parenting together. She said, "I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father."

The Invasion of Privacy rapper has even fueled speculation that she and Offset are back together by posting photos like this:

Instagram/Cardi B

Why yes, that is a picture of Offset holding Kulture with Cardi's caption, "I wanna go home." Hmm...

3 & 4. Quavo & Takeoff

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff make up the trio Migos. Obviously, Cardi B got close with the guys during her relationship with Offset and formed her own individual relationships with Quavo and Takeoff. In fact, her first performance after giving birth to Kulture was with Migos at Madison Square Garden for their "Motorsport" performance in October 2018.

If you do a deep enough dive into the internet, you can also find old videos of her palling around with the three members including one of her chilling with Quavo at the Latin Grammy's.

Suffice it to say, in an industry that is much, much smaller than the general public realizes, this is just the tip of the social circle iceberg when it comes to other people Offset and Cardi B have in common. The odds other industry folks and straight-up celebrity friends have to choose between a BBQ at Cardi B's house and game night at Offset's is probably extremely high. If they're even still broken up, I mean. Cardi did call Offset her husband in her Grammys acceptance speech, so who knows?

For now, fans will continue to watch how it all plays out on social media and in the press.