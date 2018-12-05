Cardi B’s First Photo Of Kulture Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

For all of you Cardi B fans who have been waiting to see baby Kulture all these months, your time has come! Cardi B's first photo of Kulture is literally the cutest thing ever.

The 26-year-old rapper took to her Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 5 to share an adorable photo of her 5-month-old daughter and, let me tell you, the photo does not disappoint. Not only is Kulture super duper cute, but she's also wearing the most stylish pink bib and headband you've ever seen. Her bib eve says her name!

This is the first time Cardi has shared a photo of her baby's face since giving birth back in July 2018. It's not clear what prompted the rapper to finally let the world see her daughter, but whatever the reason, it's obvious that she has a lot of love for little Kulture.

"My heart," Cardi captioned the post. In the minutes after posting the photo, fans have flocked to Cardi's Instagram page to like and comment on it. As of this writing, the photo has over 2 million likes and nearly 200 thousand comments. So, this was one highly-anticipated photo, for sure!

Check out the sweet photo down below:

If this photo isn't enough to show how much Cardi loves her daughter, perhaps her husband Offset's comments definitely do. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Offset opened up about what kind of mother Cardi is to their daughter.

“She’s flying private jets for baby girl to be with her,” Offset told Us Weekly on Dec. 1. “She’s paying a lot of money, but it’s all love for Kulture. And that’s who she do everything for first and I respect it. She’s a new mom. A lot of new moms don’t know what to do. She’s learning fast. We’re growing together and it’s the best thing.”

Speaking of Offset, Cardi just announced via Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 4 that she and Offset aren't exactly together anymore.

"He's always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out for us for a long time and it's nobody's fault," Cardi said in her Instagram video. "I guess we just grew out of love. But we're not together any more. I don't know, it might take some time to get a divorce and I'm always gonna have a lot of love for him as he is my daughter's father."

Watch Cardi talk about Offset:

So, even though baby Kulture's parents aren't together anymore, it certainly seems like there's still a lot of love between them. And I suspect that a lot of that love will trickle down into Kulture's life, which is a wonderful thing.

Cardi and Offset were married in a private ceremony in late 2017, so their marriage only lasted a year. But at the very least, they each can say their union brought Kulture into the world and there's so much to appreciate about that.