Some zodiac signs are looking for any opportunity to fall head-over-heels in love. (Looking at you, Cancer and Libra.) Great for them! But honestly, some zodiac signs are totally indifferent about relationships. Slippery, quintessentially noncommittal Gemini might come to mind, but deep down under their boisterous, flirty duplicity, Gemini is looking for a romantic partner who can be their best friend. In that same vein, you might think that Leos are indifferent to relationships because of their cheeky vibes and tastes for bravado. But at the end of the day, Leo is looking for a lover who they can be 100% genuine with.

As for the signs who don't really care too much about dating, know they're not completely disinterested in romantic pursuits. (That's to say, if your most recent work bae or dating app match is one of the following signs, don't freak out.) These signs are more focused on other passions, and therefore, never feel the need to really date around. Even if a good fit shows up, they'll truly take their time getting to know them, because labels just aren't a priority for them. That's not to say they won't sweep you off your feet if they feel like you're the one. They're just not actively looking for love because they're so busy making their mark on the world.

Here are the three signs who tend to feel pretty neutral about romance, so if you want to romance one of them, you might find yourself working a little harder.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Kosamtu/E+/Getty Images

Virgos stay unbothered about a lot of things, including dating. Why? Well, they're more focused on being the best paramedic on their team, latte artist at work, or whatever it is that Virgo has decided to be a perfectionist at. But Virgos aren't simply unbothered because they're hustlers, like fellow earth signs Capricorn and Taurus. They also have a hard time expressing their feelings. It's tricky for Virgo; they tend to be too empirical and not quantitative enough to calculate the risks of 'fessing up feelings. Don't hold your breath with this sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

OK, yes, Sags always get labeled with "commitment issues" just like Geminis do. But they're not just indifferent to romantic endeavors because they hate obligation. (Or because their attention is split between the third TV show they just started and whatever fresh hobby they recently picked up.) The reason why they don't really care for dating is because their lust for life is too strong. Why spend time planning dates at the movies when you can experience brilliant new things IRL in Santorini, Bali, or Paris?

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

vgajic/E+/Getty Images

Aquarius is nonchalant about their love life because they're constantly striving to make the world a better place. Dating tends to take a backseat when all you can think about is an upcoming election or city council meeting. It's easier to get them started on how they'll champion paternal leave in corporate America or their passion for copyright law, than their love life.

If you're one of the above signs, congratulations! Continue to feel #seen in your hustle, your healthy passions, and your individuality. And if you're crushing on one of these independent, nonchalant signs, don't sweat it. You'll have to let them go at their own pace when it comes to the whole romance thing, but rest assured, they'll catch up if you're the right one for them.