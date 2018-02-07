Adventure is out there. This year, I made it my New Year's resolution to travel more. Ever since I studied abroad, my wanderlust has been absolutely unreal, and my mind just spends hours wondering what it's like in other places around the world. I've been on some road trips and took off to tropical places for a little rest and relaxation last summer, but I need so much more. You can call it selfish or way too eager — or you could just own it up to the fact that I'm a Sagittarius (borderline Scorpio). This planet is full of adventurous places to travel to, and I hope your bucket list is just as extensive as mine. You don't necessarily need to have a certain star sign to be totally in love with traveling — just a passport and a lot of passion will do.

Pack your bags, but maybe skip out on a suitcase. The most extraordinary adventures call for a light load, and you'll want to save some room for sneakers and a solid camera. Maybe you've thought about taking a month to live in another land or backpack around Europe. Or maybe you're just setting to one super exotic place on spring break.

If you're a Sagittarius, you've probably already scored some stamps this year. After all, you're known to love your freedom, and diving head-first into culture and chaos alike. But, leave a little room in your budget for one of these adventurous spots that will speak to your wandering soul.

1 Alberta, Canada Just above the West Coast, sits a Canadian province just asking for every kind of adventure. Alberta is home to many mountains, bright blue lakes, and the bustling city of Calgary. If you love the outdoors, you'll find a place like this kind of like home. You could spend days hiking around Banff National Park or camping in the Canadian Rockies. Pack your snow boots if you're going to trek amongst the glaciers, and sleep amongst the skyscrapers in the city. Exotic places don't always need to have palm trees, and this is the perfect example.

2 Madagascar Madagascar isn't just a movie. You might know this place to be the lovely home of lemurs, dense rainforests, and the island that sits right off of Africa. And yes, that does about sum it up. But, what you don't know is how much adventure awaits — especially if you love the outdoors. You'll want to spend at least a week wandering around the royal palaces, and being on the beautiful beaches. Driving down dirt roads to new destinations will be sort of a dream for travel enthusiasts looking to experience something totally exotic. And like any adventure, I hope you take the time to get to know the locals and listen to their stories.

3 Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia Life is better where it's wetter. In the land down under you'll want to be a little daring and take a dive into the Great Barrier Reef. This salty spot is home to an incredible ecosystem of fish, plants, and creatures alike. You'll feel like you're right in Finding Nemo when you see a sea turtle swim by, and want to switch places with The Little Mermaid and be a part of this other world settled under the sea. Put on your scuba suit, Sagittarius. Do you think a starfish would stamp your passport?

4 Budapest, Hungary There are so many exotic things to experience in a city. It's a hub of culture, filled with food and art that you'll want to take the time to appreciate. It comes to no surprise to the people I surround myself with that I love Europe. There are thousands of cities and towns worth spending weeks at a time in. But, if you're looking for adventure (and maybe some gorgeous architecture), I hope you book a trip to Budapest. You won't come by castles quite as cool as this, and you'll soak up every second of being in a place so rich in culture. Spend some time soaking in the thermal baths, and wander down to the Danube River that runs right through the busy streets. According to George Ezra's song, "Budapest," this place is a "hidden treasure chest" — so, no true traveler should miss it.