Where To Go On Spring Break If You Don't Like The Beach But Don't Want To Be Bored

Beach, please. Spring break is quickly approaching, and you're starting to feel a little stressed. All of your friends are booking trips to tropical places. They're going to the spots filled with sand and sun: islands in the Caribbean, wild resorts in Myrtle Beach, and beach houses in Florida. But, you want a different kind of adventure to truly leave school behind this break. Trading surf for turf might seem a little out of the norm, but traveling is all about getting off the beaten path. If you're unsure of where to go on spring break, take the road less traveled and trade the coastline for some city life and culture this year.

You're so bored of your textbooks, and there are so many things that traveling can teach you that school never could. From navigating airports to experiencing foreign foods and making new friends, life should always be about living and experiencing as much as you can. Getting outside of your comfort zone, ditching the club scene, and making the most of this break will be in your best interest.

Your pals will stick to palm trees and pineapple-flavored drinks, but you're going to seas the day by getting some new stamps in your passport. Maybe you'll finally book that trip that's been on your bucket list for far too long, or take a trek in the mountains for some new scenery. You should probably still pack some sunscreen, but sneakers and a good camera will really help you make the best memories (and Instagram posts). If you're already so tired of the talk about tan lines, then make one of these seven places your spring break spot.

1 San Francisco, CA Stay in a golden state of mind this spring break, and spend some time in San Francisco. From the Golden Gate Bridge, to Alcatraz, and the numerous national parks nearby, this city is filled with sites worth seeing. Spend a day or two roaming the vibrant city streets lined with little shops and vintage clothing stores, or hop on a cable car. You'll feel like Sophia from Netflix's Girl Boss, snapping #artsy pics next to neon signs and grabbing iconic Instagram posts against the Painted Ladies. Truth is, you can even be a little spontaneous when planning your spring break shenanigans. Rent a car and take a road trip along the coast of California for unforgettable places and pictures.

2 Chicago, IL The Windy City is waiting for you. If you're looking for a quality city scene this spring break, you'll want to book an Airbnb in Chicago. Relaxing on the beach is so overrated, and some place so lively like this is calling your name. Take a walk through Millenium Park during the day, and snap a pic of your reflection in the bean. At night hit up some of the local restaurants for a deep dish pizza that your entire crew will be craving, or see a game at one of the many stadiums. This city has some pretty dedicated sports fans, and you won't mind joining the bandwagon while following your wanderlust.

3 New Orleans, LA New Orleans is a fairly new addition to an adventurer's bucket list. Commonly known for Mardi Gras and unlimited amounts of jazz music, this city is a cultural and historical hub. You'll want to spend some time marveling at the mansions and bright-colored homes that are scattered amongst the Southern greenery. Hit up a restaurant for lunch or dinner to try the local cuisine. The recipes have been around for centuries, and your dish will be loaded with unreal flavors, and maybe a pinch or two of Cajun spices.

4 Montreal In Quebec, Canada Canada was never on my bucket list, but after endless scrolling through Instagram and hearing stories from friends who have gone, it is a country I regret putting so close to the bottom of my bucket list. The streets of this Canadian city are filled with a lot of life, but also architecture. From the cobblestoned streets to the Gothic-style churches, you'll feel like you're in place much like Paris. The people are incredibly friendly and will sometimes speak to you in French, so brush up on those language books before you land. This will be the perfect spot if you want all the perks of going abroad, without dropping months worth of paychecks on plane tickets.

5 Calgary In Alberta, Canada In Calgary, you'll lose yourself in the land. You've spent hours studying in the library, so a little fresh air will have you feeling young, wild, and free again. Most people wouldn't be seeking out opportunities for fitness during spring break, but you'll want to spend days hiking the mountains and exploring the lakes of this lovely place. Calgary is becoming a must-do for many travelers. Your pictures probably won't do this place justice, but you'll sure come back feeling refreshed and ready to take on new heights at home.

6 London, England London, baby! Take the leap across the pond for a slightly expensive, but oh-so-scenic spring break. If you're going to blow your bank account, this trip is certainly the way to do it. Invest in some quality time with the queen and the only boy you'll ever need this break — Big Ben. This city is nothing short of the unique cities we love, like New York. It's a fashion capital of the world, a home to many study abroad students, and another lively city worth losing sleep over. You'll want to take a ride on the London Eye, ride a double-decker bus, and pose in a phone booth for some pictures. Once you've done all the touristy things, take some time to wander around the park to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fountain, and have afternoon tea with your travel buddy.