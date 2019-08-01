When Bruce Springsteen sang, "When we kiss, oh, fire," he was probably talking about dating a Leo. No matter who you are, these fiery lions radiate passion and romance. Theatrical and regal, Leos are the kings/queens/genderless monarchs of the zodiac. So, it's no wonder that the four zodiac signs most compatible with Leos are also drawn to luxurious and exciting relationships.

"Leo loves anything connected to beauty and romance," Boston-based expert astrologer, Michaela Carey tells Elite Daily. "They light up a room and will always find the spotlight. Fiery Leo will seek a partner who is willing to let them lead, but also able to understand all that comes with being this energetic, spirited, being."

According to Carey, though Leos are often most compatible with other Leos, they do well with the other fire signs — Aries and Sagittarius — as well as with air sign, Gemini. "Those signs are the ones that can match Leo’s energy and passion!" Carey says. Of course, no matter your sign, dating a Leo means turning up the heat. From verbal affirmations to giant displays of affection, Leo loves being in love and wants the world to know it.

Here are the four signs most compatible with Leos.

Shutterstock

Aries (March 21–April 19) Both natural leaders, Aries and Leo make a super hot pair. "Leo is drawn to Aries’ sense of purpose and there will be heat in the bedroom for sure," Carey says. "These two signs are drawn to each other physically and mentally. Aries has got the fire, the oomph, and commitment to the relationship. The pairing of two fire signs creates a passionate and fiery relationship that Leo craves."

Gemini (May 21–June 20) The sign of communication, air sign Gemini is another great match for the lion. "Leo’s love for play and excitement (in and out of the bedroom) finds an excellent match in Gemini. Both signs’ emphasis on fun and pleasure will draw them together. Gemini has respect for Leo’s independence which allows Leo to feel cared for, but not stifled. This connection is successful on both an intellectual and physical level."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21) Independent and adventurous Sagittarius understands Leo on a deeper level. "No one in the zodiac can appreciate Leo’s independence quite like Sag," Carey says. "When paired together the two create a supportive loving relationship based on mutual respect." With a love of adventure and a penchant for thrill-seeking, Sag and Leo make a dynamic duo. Supporting and inspiring each other's choices, these two fire signs just get each other.