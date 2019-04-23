3 Zodiac Signs That Don't Like One-Night Stands & Prefer To Take Things Slowly
Some signs in the zodiac are especially inclined toward hittin' it and quittin' it — here's looking at you, Gemini, Scorpio, and Aries. These go-getter, devil-may-care signs have mastered the efficient Tinder swipe, and will have always sufficient condoms and dental dams in stock. They're perfectly OK with rolling out of bed post-orgasm, gathering their goods, and breezing out the door to catch the Uber they've just called. On the other end of the astrological spectrum, there are a handful of zodiac signs that don't like one-night stands one bit. It's not to say that the three signs below will never have them. In fact, the dreamy, restless, and fun-loving nature of these signs means a few random hookups will probably happen once or twice.
But over time, these signs' knack for all things romantic, nurturing, and intimate will kick in. No matter whether you're what they need in bed or not, they'll ask themselves: Why waste time cycling through different pickups from the bar when you could just have a steady go-to for all sexual, intimate, and emotional needs? Here are three zodiac signs who will always pick couples' costumes and hand-holding on brunch dates over sneaking out of a one-night stand's crib.
Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)
Quintessentially, Pisces are the sign of romantic mystery. Case in point: Pisces queen Rihanna's coyness about her love life and her effortless, cinematic sex appeal. A Pisces is all about the crushes they hold deeply in their heart. And they're usually four-five seconds away from dreamy dates at the art museum or thoughtful picnics under a sprawling night sky.
Pisces is a water sign, meaning people born under this zodiac are a big fans of getting deep. So, yes, a one-night stand could definitely give a Pisces a YA-novel-worthy thrill. But the lack of opportunities for deeper connection will get old, real fast, for them.
Taurus (Apr. 21 — May 21)
Taureans, ruled by Venus, love the little decadent things in life. They're also loyal as hell. That being said, one-night stands and Taureans are incompatible. They don't allow for a Taurus to give into their indulgent nature and relish that feeling of being head-over-heels in love. And after a string of perfectly OK but ultimately distant one-night flings, a Taurus will get frustrated. They've got all this devotion — in the form of fun, two-person hobbies to nurture and easy date-night recipes to try out — and no one to give it to.
One-night stands are essentially a waste of time for Taureans, too, because they're super practical. When they love, they love hard. See: the entire discography of Adele, a Taurus through and through. So they really don't have time for the instability and unpredictability of the one-night stand life.
Cancer (June 21 — July 22)
"Do everything with passion" should be the Cancer motto. They will, without a doubt, give 110 percent to the projects, jobs, friends, and lovers they actually care about. There's a good chance a Cancer will give 110 percent to the sex in a one-night stand. But Cancers seldom want the passion to stop right there. They'll even choose a drawn-out, butterfly-inducing summer fling (to pine over later) over an abruptly ended one-night stand.
If you're looking for a prime example of a Cancer in love, Ariana Grande is truly it. Her last two albums, sweetener and thank u, next, were packed with musings on the ups and downs of romantic love: the giddy crush blossoming in "goodnight n go," love revealed as life's "sweetener," the distinct heartbreak over Mac Miller in "ghostin,'" and the soft jealousy of "breakup with your girlfriend, i'm bored." She straight-up named a song after ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. It's that kind of emotional investment that Cancers are super prone to and it just doesn't mix well with the "one-and-done" vibe of a one-night stand.
A common thread throughout these signs' temperament is the fact that they'd rather go all-in their relationships, than spend time settling for the lackluster. They're also all about stability, predictability, and reliability — they've got to get with someone who will feed and protect their heart. Best believe that if you're romantically interested in one of these signs, you'll need to take things slowly and take their feelings seriously. But also trust that getting together with a Pisces, Taurus, or Cancer is 1000 percent worth it — and nourishing for your soul in the end.