Some signs in the zodiac are especially inclined toward hittin' it and quittin' it — here's looking at you, Gemini, Scorpio, and Aries. These go-getter, devil-may-care signs have mastered the efficient Tinder swipe, and will have always sufficient condoms and dental dams in stock. They're perfectly OK with rolling out of bed post-orgasm, gathering their goods, and breezing out the door to catch the Uber they've just called. On the other end of the astrological spectrum, there are a handful of zodiac signs that don't like one-night stands one bit. It's not to say that the three signs below will never have them. In fact, the dreamy, restless, and fun-loving nature of these signs means a few random hookups will probably happen once or twice.

But over time, these signs' knack for all things romantic, nurturing, and intimate will kick in. No matter whether you're what they need in bed or not, they'll ask themselves: Why waste time cycling through different pickups from the bar when you could just have a steady go-to for all sexual, intimate, and emotional needs? Here are three zodiac signs who will always pick couples' costumes and hand-holding on brunch dates over sneaking out of a one-night stand's crib.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20) Lauren Naefe / Stocksy Quintessentially, Pisces are the sign of romantic mystery. Case in point: Pisces queen Rihanna's coyness about her love life and her effortless, cinematic sex appeal. A Pisces is all about the crushes they hold deeply in their heart. And they're usually four-five seconds away from dreamy dates at the art museum or thoughtful picnics under a sprawling night sky. Pisces is a water sign, meaning people born under this zodiac are a big fans of getting deep. So, yes, a one-night stand could definitely give a Pisces a YA-novel-worthy thrill. But the lack of opportunities for deeper connection will get old, real fast, for them.

Taurus (Apr. 21 — May 21) Addictive Creatives / Stocksy Taureans, ruled by Venus, love the little decadent things in life. They're also loyal as hell. That being said, one-night stands and Taureans are incompatible. They don't allow for a Taurus to give into their indulgent nature and relish that feeling of being head-over-heels in love. And after a string of perfectly OK but ultimately distant one-night flings, a Taurus will get frustrated. They've got all this devotion — in the form of fun, two-person hobbies to nurture and easy date-night recipes to try out — and no one to give it to. One-night stands are essentially a waste of time for Taureans, too, because they're super practical. When they love, they love hard. See: the entire discography of Adele, a Taurus through and through. So they really don't have time for the instability and unpredictability of the one-night stand life.