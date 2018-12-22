What's better than Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? I'll tell you: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Adele. According to People, the trio linked on Thursday, Dec. 20 to spread the holiday cheer at an event in London. But it wasn't all eggnog-drinking and cookie-making. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Adele reportedly hung out for an amazing cause. Elite Daily reached out to the Kensington Palace for comment on the reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to the outlet, Markle and Prince Harry made a low-key visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Centre in London, to support the women with whom the mom-to-be co-authored a cookbook with in support of those affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower tragedy. (According to BBC News, more than 70 people were killed after a massive fire engulfed the tower on June 14, 2017.) And guess who else was there? Adele! Although there aren't any photos of the "Rolling in the Deep" crooner with the royal couple, a chef from the kitchen posted a photo of herself alongside Adele at the event to Instagram. Elite Daily reached out to Adele's representation for comment on her reported meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but did not immediately hear back.

"Had pleasure cooking for Adele Laurie Blue," the post read. "2 days in a row wow.... What a blessing ... She beautiful kind and very Humble Lady... #love, #respect,#beauty, # food, #cooktogether ,#justiceforgrenfell , #foreverinourheart."

Here. For. It. From Adele to Michelle Obama, the Duchess of Sussex has seemingly been racking up some amazing friends these days. If you missed the latter, it was reported by the British publication Evening Standard that Markle and the first lady had a "power meeting" on Dec. 3, during which they discussed everything from their personal lives to their professional pursuits. “They spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities,” an insider reportedly told the Evening Standard. “They also talked about shared experiences of pregnancy and raising children, plus shared causes including girls’ education.”

By the time the meeting was over, they reportedly "formed a strong bond." Sources even said the sit-down went so great that the duo was "expected to stay in close contact." A representative for Markle confirmed to Elite Daily that the pair had met "privately" on Dec. 3, but did not provide any additional comments regarding the meeting.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The meeting came just a day after Obama gave an interview with Good Housekeeping, in which she gave Markle some friendly advice about living in the spotlight and shared ways to handle the pressures that come with that. She said:

Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she'd have a life like this, and the pressure you feel — from yourself and from others — can sometimes feel like a lot. So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don't be in a hurry to do anything. I spent the first few months in the White House mainly worrying about my daughters, making sure they were off to a good start at school and making new friends before I launched into any more ambitious work. I think it's [OK] — it's good, even — to do that.

If you take anything from all of this, it's that there's seemingly no better way than to form a friendship with the royals than great conversation and good food. Now, where can I sign up?